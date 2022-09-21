Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Fall temperatures arrive to set up beautiful weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall has arrived! High pressure over the eastern half of the United States will keep our area mild and dry for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will be pleasant for most areas but there will be a chance for isolated showers. Saturday: Plenty of...
WBTV
Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine ahead for first weekend of fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It feels like fall in the Carolinas! A fantastic first weekend of fall is in the forecast. Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Depression 9. After a cool start today, high temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. This will be a 20-degree difference from yesterday’s high of 9 degrees! Overnight lows will drop even cooler to the upper 40s to low 50s. Jacket weather!
WBTV
Perfect weather for the first full day of fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this first full day of fall, and afternoon readings will only get back to the middle 70s Friday, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday!. Sunshine and cooler 70s today. Clear skies, chilly 40s for most tonight.
WBTV
One more unseasonably hot day before fall cold front arrives
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall arrives today, but not until 9:04 p.m. That it arrives so late in the day seems appropriate, as we’ll have yet again another hot afternoon above 90 degrees everywhere east of the mountains. One more unseasonably hot day!. Small rain risk late today and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
WBTV
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte
Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits. Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda. Sister of Watauga County shooter speaks out about lack of action before killings. Updated: 20 minutes ago. It was...
WBTV
Detectives dig for answers in overnight homicide along South Tryon Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are digging for answers in a homicide that took place in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street overnight. When officers got there, they found a person lying on the ground. WBTV spoke to people who live in the area who, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
WBTV
Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville reopens after massive tree falls
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Traffic has reopened after a large tree took down power lines and fell across a busy road in Huntersville. The tree was down on Bud Henderson Road, which serves as a major cut-through for drivers between Gilead and Beatties Ford roads. It blocked the road...
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day
The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
Huntersville road reopens after large tree falls, takes down power lines
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville was closed Thursday morning after a large tree fell overnight and blocked the roadway, according to police. Officials said the tree fell in the area of Darblay Street and covered the entire roadway. It also pulled down power lines, police said. […]
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
Comments / 0