Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Fall temperatures arrive to set up beautiful weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall has arrived! High pressure over the eastern half of the United States will keep our area mild and dry for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will be pleasant for most areas but there will be a chance for isolated showers. Saturday: Plenty of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine ahead for first weekend of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It feels like fall in the Carolinas! A fantastic first weekend of fall is in the forecast. Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Depression 9. After a cool start today, high temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. This will be a 20-degree difference from yesterday’s high of 9 degrees! Overnight lows will drop even cooler to the upper 40s to low 50s. Jacket weather!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Perfect weather for the first full day of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this first full day of fall, and afternoon readings will only get back to the middle 70s Friday, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday!. Sunshine and cooler 70s today. Clear skies, chilly 40s for most tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One more unseasonably hot day before fall cold front arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall arrives today, but not until 9:04 p.m. That it arrives so late in the day seems appropriate, as we’ll have yet again another hot afternoon above 90 degrees everywhere east of the mountains. One more unseasonably hot day!. Small rain risk late today and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
WCNC

Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

