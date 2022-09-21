ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Tybee police arrest suspect they say stole $1,600 from grocery store

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above Video: Your Thursday headlines. Tybee police arrested a man who they said stole $1,589 from the IGA grocery store on the island. On Thursday morning, police responded to a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found the glass door broken and about $1,600 stolen from the cash register.
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police. The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on...
Savannah police searching for two murder suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
