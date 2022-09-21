Read full article on original website
KCBD
The first cold front of Fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
KCBD
Start of the fall season featuring more heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front this morning brought us slight and very brief heat relief, but the summer-like temps return for the weekend. A cool and clear evening ahead of us, although overnight lows will be a bit warmer than average for this time of year. An overnight low of 62 degrees in Lubbock with clear skies, light winds.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 68°. Winds S/NE 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. A weak front will cause slight cooling, otherwise more warm and...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Bryce Ramirez returns to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Raider Nation turned out yesterday to welcome Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez back home to Lubbock. He suffered a broken leg during last week’s game with NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina and underwent two surgeries last week. Tracking Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane...
LP&L outage map – 2,000 out was false alarm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning. A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no […]
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Clear bag policy, beer sales at South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For the first time ever the fair will implement a clear bag policy and sell beer. Read more about the expected changes here: South Plains Fair implements clear bag policy, beer sales. $11 million gift to Texas Tech Athletics from two former students.
KCBD
South Plains Salvation Army celebrates 100 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 years of dedicated service to the Lubbock community was honored at a ceremony for the South Plains Salvation Army last night with a special guest attending. The organization, which focuses on issues from poverty to disaster aid, has served the South Plains with 13 locations...
everythinglubbock.com
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
KCBD
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
KCBD
‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’ to Lubbock homebound residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every September, Lubbock Meals on Wheels and Sonic restaurants team up for ‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’. The goal is to raise public awareness and involve local celebrities and community leaders. Volunteers pick a Lubbock Meals on Wheels route and are chauffeured in classic or unique cars. Sonic donates more than 900 meals to feed clients, Lubbock leaders, and drivers.
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23. Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
KCBD
Minority newspapers highlighted in TTU exhibit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legacy of the late T.J. Patterson will be on display thanks to a new exhibit organized by Texas Tech University next week. Patterson started “The Lubbock Digest” 45 years ago. It was a periodical that circulated the stories of Lubbock’s black community since 1977, though Patterson said it was for all of God’s people to read. Unfortunately, The Lubbock Digest printed it’s last issue in May of this year.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Traffic alert: Crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had minor injuries after a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide road late Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up. Avoid the area.
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
KCBD
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
KCBD
Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
KCBD
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
