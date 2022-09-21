LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legacy of the late T.J. Patterson will be on display thanks to a new exhibit organized by Texas Tech University next week. Patterson started “The Lubbock Digest” 45 years ago. It was a periodical that circulated the stories of Lubbock’s black community since 1977, though Patterson said it was for all of God’s people to read. Unfortunately, The Lubbock Digest printed it’s last issue in May of this year.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO