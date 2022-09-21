Read full article on original website
Related
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
Mikhail Gorbachev dies; Soviet Union's last leader helped end Cold War
Mikhail S. Gorbachev, Soviet leader who knocked down the walls between East and West, dies at 91.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0