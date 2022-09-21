ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Student’s Murder at Train Crossing Was ‘Random,’ Cops Say

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
via Facebook

A Louisiana State University student gunned down in her vehicle at a Baton Rouge train crossing last week was likely killed at random, police say. Allison Rice was found dead inside her vehicle early Friday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not named any suspects, nor have they been able to determine a motive in the murder of the college senior described as a cheerful “free spirit” by her family. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely on Tuesday said detectives are currently trying to track down surveillance footage from nearby businesses. McKneely said the shooting seemed to be a “random thing that happened” as Rice tried to do a U-turn while a train was crossing on the tracks. “We’re still investigating it as that because we don’t have anything that says she was targeted,” McKneely was quoted saying by Nola.com.

2d ago

I don’t think it was random are the witness that saw the two people. Wouldn’t that witness would have been shot also

