Orange County, NC

Cops Search for 17-Year-Old Accused of Killing North Carolina Teens

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Orange County Sheriff's Office/Handout

A 17-year-old was accused of murder Tuesday after two North Carolina high school students were found dead on Sunday, authorities said. The suspect is not in custody, but is believed to have committed the murders of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officials filed a juvenile petition Tuesday against the suspect, who has not been identified, beginning a process to have the adolescent tried as an adult. “We will now work with local, state and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. Woods and Clark, who reportedly knew each other as friends, disappeared at the weekend. Men riding ATVs discovered their bodies in western Orange County around two-and-a-half miles from Woods’ home on Sunday, authorities said. Both appeared to have been shot dead.

Suspect named in Orange County homicide case

A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
