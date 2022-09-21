Read full article on original website
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
Governor Sisolak Announces Prescription Discount Card for Nevadans
On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx. All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income. The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on...
Selena La Rue Hatch
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. I have spent nearly a decade teaching underprivileged children in Washoe County School District, first at Hug High School and now at North Valleys High School. I genuinely believe that education is the only way we can truly change the world and I am proud to help shape our next generation to be thoughtful, empathetic, and empowered leaders in our world. Throughout my career I have been a fierce advocate for our children and schools at the legislature, most especially by organizing through my union. I believe this experience combined with my past experience as a political organizer and my deep roots in the community have prepared me well for an elected role in our legislature.
Nevada Auto Dealers Association, NV Energy Hosts Free EV Ride and Drive Event
Locals got to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at Mira Loma Park on Saturday. The free event provided opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
WCSO and Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation hosts Dozers and Dirt fundraiser
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) to assist local children with cancer on Saturday for the Dozer & Dirt Fundraiser. Dozers & Dirt has been a staple in the community for 20+ years thanks to the community's generous support, the...
Food Bank Holds Food Drive for Hunger Action Day
National Hunger Action Day is Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a drive collecting donations at Scheels in Sparks and Dick's Sporting Goods at Meadowood Mall. Volunteers said it was nice to see people come out and give even when many are tightening their belts due to inflation.
Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, More Detours Start Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
Tahoe Keys Weeds Test Achieves Key Milestone
The Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association (TKPOA) project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week. Monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test location. On Thursday, divers removed the rubber...
