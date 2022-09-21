ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

ktoy1047.com

Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area

The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX
swarkansasnews.com

DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals

The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
DE QUEEN, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash

Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KSLA

Reagan Hancock’s parents recall night of daughter’s death

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Reagan Hancock’s parents took the stand on Thursday, Sept. 22, recalling the night of their daughter’s death. Taylor Parker is accused of killing Hancock and removing an unborn child from her womb. Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother, says she went to find Hancock after...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSST Radio

Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail

Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County

A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek missing juvenile

Kamberia Crawford, age 17, ran away from the facility sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, short in stature, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red fleece-style jacket, black pants, and...
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Indiana trucker dies on I-30

HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

