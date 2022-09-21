Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
‘Red flags’ revealed in trial of woman accused of killing woman, unborn child
Wade Griffin‘s mother says there were red flags early on in the relationship between her son and Taylor Parker, the woman on trial for capital murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn baby.
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
ktoy1047.com
Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area
The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of lies
A faked pregnancy and bizarre, unstable finances highlighted witness testimony in the capital murder trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the baby, according to the Texarkana Gazette.
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Reagan Hancock’s parents recall night of daughter’s death
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Reagan Hancock’s parents took the stand on Thursday, Sept. 22, recalling the night of their daughter’s death. Taylor Parker is accused of killing Hancock and removing an unborn child from her womb. Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother, says she went to find Hancock after...
KSLA
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail
Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
Hopkins County officials arrest two men who allegedly stole 20 cars
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday night in Hopkins County and are suspected of stealing 20 vehicles, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release. According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 p.m., deputies were made aware of a white Challenger traveling on I-30 that was displaying a license plate that […]
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
52 Taken In To Custody Just Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police seek missing juvenile
Kamberia Crawford, age 17, ran away from the facility sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, short in stature, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red fleece-style jacket, black pants, and...
arkadelphian.com
Indiana trucker dies on I-30
HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
Comments / 0