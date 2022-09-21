ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Eclipse hero Vadeni poised for Arc challenge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tWor_0i49Quu200

Vadeni is set to run in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with connections of the Coral-Eclipse winner appearing to have a change of heart.

Sent off favourite for a strong renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his last run, the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt finished a luckless third to current Arc favourite Luxembourg.

His Chantilly-based handler initially ruled Vadeni out of a crack at the ParisLongchamp feature on Sunday week following that reverse.

We feel the forecast is better for France at the moment than it is generally for the meeting at Ascot, so we opted to go for the better ground, basically

But the Aga Khan-owned son of Churchill, who has won five of his eight races, including two at the top level, could now try the mile-and-a-half trip for the first time, rather than remaining over 10 furlongs for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot – providing the ground remains in his favour.

Georges Rimaud, manager of the Aga Khan’s studs in France, said: “All things being well, Vadeni will run in the Arc next weekend.

“We feel the forecast is better for France at the moment than it is generally for the meeting at Ascot, so we opted to go for the better ground, basically.

“Hopefully the ground will be suitable in Paris as that is an element of importance for this horse. He doesn’t need good ground as such, but he doesn’t need to have it very slow or deep or challenging.”

Asked whether last week’s confirmation that unbeaten Baaeed will end his career in the Champion Stakes rather than the Arc had an impact on the decision, Rimaud added: “When making these decisions you put all the elements on the table.

“Baaeed not running in the Arc has been discussed, but it is not the primary concern. We really feel this horse needs the right ground and feel he is more likely to have what he needs in Paris rather than in Ascot. It is dependent on the forecast and things may change.”

Rimaud also seemed confident the step up in trip would be not be a problem.

He said: “We will find out on the day about the distance, but we feel that with his pedigree and his dam being by Monsun, and his sire being by Galileo, there is no evidence that he cannot stay.

“We feel he has performed very well over the mile and a quarter, but we are happy to try (a mile and a half).

“The Arc is often open, I suppose. There’s a lot of horses running in it and how the race pans out is very important for each horse, so it becomes open the minute they start.

“Vadeni doesn’t have to travel, he’s at home and we’ll give it a shot.”

newschain

Flying Honours fancied to graduate in Royal Lodge

Flying Honours bids to complete a hat-trick for Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the curtain-raising Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The Moulton Paddocks team looked sure to land last year’s renewal of the Group Two contest after Coroebus quickened clear, only for the subsequent 2000 Guineas hero to be reeled in by Royal Patronage in the dying strides.
SPORTS
newschain

Mutasaabeq puts it all together for Joel Stakes victory

The application of blinkers had the desired effect for Mutasaabeq as the talented miler led from pillar to post in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes at Newmarket. A winner at Thirsk on his seasonal reappearance in April, the Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old went on to be placed in the bet365 Mile at Sandown and the Diomed at Epsom before being beaten a nose by Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot.
ANIMALS
newschain

Delight for Henderson as long-absent Pentland Hills makes winning return

Nicky Henderson produced a tremendous training performance as Pentland Hills recorded a fairytale victory at Haydock, on a day his rider Sean Levey returned to the saddle with a double after his well-publicised absence. Levey was first on the scoresheet aboard Tom Ward’s Double Cherry in the Haldane Fisher Handicap,...
SPORTS
newschain

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has told funeral workers in Windsor that he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen as he carried out his first engagement since her funeral. William and his wife the Princess of Wales greeted volunteers and operational staff and praised their...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle. William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral. The pair will...
U.K.
newschain

Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward, who died on Sunday, appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, before launching a TV career and fronting the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud.
CELEBRITIES
