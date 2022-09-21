Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN
Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
SkySports
Frank Sanchez says he is 'best heavyweight in the world' and could target Joyce vs Parker winner
Frank Sanchez believes he is the 'best heavyweight in the world' and could be lying in wait for the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker winner. The unbeaten Cuban sits at No 3 in the WBO rankings, just behind Joyce and Parker, and will be watching closely as his heavyweight rivals battle for the WBO interim title this weekend.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s hobby is hurting his game says Arum
By Craig Daly: Canelo Alvarez’s habit of playing a round of golf after each training session is hurting his performances inside the ring, says Bob Arum. Arum still feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is in his prime despite his loss to Dmitry Bivol and his lackluster win over Gennadiy Golovkin last Saturday night.
Popculture
Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife
A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum picks Terence Crawford to defeats Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is picking his former fighter Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr when they battle for the undisputed welterweight championship on November 19th in Las Vegas. Arum says he feels the 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is the better fighter than IBF,...
CBS Sports
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
BBC
Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce: Parker vows to stop 'hype train'
Heavyweight Joseph Parker vowed to stop the Joe Joyce "hype train" in its tracks when they meet on Saturday. The 30-year-old New Zealander is the underdog despite being a former world champion and says he is confident of a quick victory against the Briton, 37. The pair will fight in...
Boxing Scene
Rankin: Harper's Not A True 154 And She's Going To Find Out
Hannah Rankin is fully prepared to welcome Terri Harper to the junior middleweight division. The WBA/IBO 154-pound titlist from Glasgow didn’t hesitate when offered the chance to face Harper (12-1-1, 6KOs), a former junior lightweight titlist who only recently moved up to lightweight. The 25-year-old from Denaby Main, Yorkshire has now jumped up three more weight classes in a bid to become a two-division titlist as she challenges Rankin this Saturday at Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang
Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hits Back at Jake Paul's Allegations: His Comments Will Be Dealt With Appropriately
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has fired back at the recent allegations from Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. During a recent interview, Paul made a serious allegation that veteran judge Glenn Feldman of the United States was being financially compensated by Matchroom. Paul fired off on some of...
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga wants Ryder & Munguia
By Craig Page: Unbeaten super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga says he’s targeting John Ryder for his next fight and Jaime Munguia for a clash in 2023. Munguia would be a risky fight for Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) to take at this point because he’s got better skills, and he’s been in with better opposition. If Berlanga fights Munguia next year, he could live to regret it.
Boxing Scene
Tony Curtis, Trained By Roy Jones, To Turn Pro in Cancun, Mexico
Add another fighter that is being trained by Roy Jones, Jr. Tony Curtis will make his pro debut against Javier Perez Calderon (1-3) of Mexico City tonight at the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico. The four-round bout will open the ProBox TV stream (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).
