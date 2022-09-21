Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Ward 3 Councilmember Oscar Delgado Resigns to Focus on Family, Community Health Alliance
Ward 3 Councilmember Oscar Delgado has submitted his letter of resignation to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and City Manager Doug Thornley. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Delgado's last day in the office will be Friday, September 30, 2022. "It has been the honor of...
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
2news.com
Selena La Rue Hatch
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. I have spent nearly a decade teaching underprivileged children in Washoe County School District, first at Hug High School and now at North Valleys High School. I genuinely believe that education is the only way we can truly change the world and I am proud to help shape our next generation to be thoughtful, empathetic, and empowered leaders in our world. Throughout my career I have been a fierce advocate for our children and schools at the legislature, most especially by organizing through my union. I believe this experience combined with my past experience as a political organizer and my deep roots in the community have prepared me well for an elected role in our legislature.
2news.com
2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden
The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Nevada Auto Dealers Association, NV Energy Hosts Free EV Ride and Drive Event
Locals got to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at Mira Loma Park on Saturday. The free event provided opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
2news.com
Nevada loses Mountain West opener at Air Force
Nevada (2-3, 0-1 MW) fell, 48-20, at Air Force Friday night. Nevada is now 5-5 all-time in Mountain West openers. Nevada will have its first of two byes this season, next weekend ... the Pack returns to action Friday, Oct. 7, against Colorado State at Mackay Stadium. Nevada’s time of...
2news.com
Governor Sisolak Announces Prescription Discount Card for Nevadans
On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx. All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income. The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on...
2news.com
Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter
The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
1st Annual Oktoberfest at Schussboom Brewing Company
South Reno got a true Oktoberfest experience at Schussboom Brewing Company. Guests were encouraged to dress up in their finest Lederhosen or Dirndl dresses for the costume contest.
2news.com
Sierra Nevada VA hosts event to assist over 300 homeless Veterans
On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans who are in need health care, clothing and food. Severallocal organizations participate each year!. Each group has a booth set up to distribute items homeless...
2news.com
Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, More Detours Start Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
2news.com
Mental Health Awareness Event and Walk in Carson City
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City teamed up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk that took place on Saturday, at McFadden Plaza in Carson City. During the event, participants learned about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Willow Springs Center Opens New Outpatient Services
Willow Springs Center officially opened its new Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) which offers specialized treatment specifically designed for the needs and challenges of youth grades 8-12. The new IOP and PHP Programs are Outpatient Services that utilize Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which is resiliency-focused therapy...
2news.com
Tahoe Keys Weeds Test Achieves Key Milestone
The Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association (TKPOA) project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week. Monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test location. On Thursday, divers removed the rubber...
2news.com
Food Bank Holds Food Drive for Hunger Action Day
National Hunger Action Day is Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a drive collecting donations at Scheels in Sparks and Dick's Sporting Goods at Meadowood Mall. Volunteers said it was nice to see people come out and give even when many are tightening their belts due to inflation.
2news.com
Crews Clean Fallen Leaf Lake, The 'Dirtiest Mile Yet'
They are calling it 'the dirtiest mile yet.' Last month, volunteers with the non-profit Clean Up The Lake took their efforts to Fallen Leaf Lake, where volunteers were stunned with how much trash was under the surface. “It was so sad to see so many tires across the bottom of...
2news.com
Crews Put Out Apartment Fire on Harvard Way
The Reno Fire Department put out a single unit apartment fire on September 24, 2022. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at 1001 Harvard Way. Crews on scene told us smoke was invading adjacent apartment units but the fire did not spread. One resident is possibly displaced, but the...
2news.com
Nevada Volleyball Gets 1st MWC Win in Fresno (3-2)
FRESNO, Calif. - Nevada won the first conference play of the season 3-2 against the Fresno State Bulldogs Thursday night. Multiple players of the Pack recorded double-digit numbers in different categories. Kayla Afoa led the squad with 18 kills in a .161 hitting percentage. Afoa also recorded 11 digs, one...
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Brush Fire Started by Illegal Fireworks
Reno Fire and Truckee Meadows Fire crews successfully knocked down a brush fire Saturday afternoon on September 24, 2022. They say the fire was approximately 1 acre in size and broke out on Indigo Court near in Stead around 3:30 p.m. According to Reno Fire, the cause was from illegal...
2news.com
Willow Springs Center Unveils New Program For Teen Mental Health
The Willow Springs Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17.
Comments / 0