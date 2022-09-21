Read full article on original website
Related
HCUW To Continue History Of Helping Others With 2022-2023 Campaign To Raise $150,000
Hopkins County United Way volunteers kicked off the 2022-2023 campaign to raise $150,000 Wednesday, with a workers luncheon. The organization has “A History of Helping” others which continues this year with the fundraiser which will benefit 18 local agencies serving county residents of all ages and segments of the community by helping meet critical needs and providing enrichment activities.
Reserve A Seat For the 49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program Before They Are All Gone
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Extension Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys” is not far behind! Formerly known as Christmas Show and Tell, this program was started by my predecessor, Janie Crump, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. Not only is it an entertaining program, but for me personally, it kicks off the holiday season!
ssnewstelegram.com
Sulphur Springs homecoming Friday at Prim Stadium
The Dial Study Club will sponsor the Sulphur Springs Homecoming Parade, presented by title sponsor, Triple Crown Roofing. Thursday, Sept. 22, the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. kicking off from the circle at Buford Park down Connally Street. It will turn onto Davis and then again at Houston before ending back at the parking lot of Prim stadium. Over 30 floats composed of SSISD student organizations and teams from all grade levels Gold sponsors: Alliance Bank, Catacon, Inc., City National Bank and GSC Enterprises or blue sponsors: Chickfil- A, Christus-SS, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Kiwanis Club, Latsons.com, Masterpiece Ultrasound & Boutique, McKay Law Firm PLLC, Plain & Fancy, Roper & White and SS Storm FC.
2022 SSHS Homecoming Royalty Announced
Homecoming mums, footballs, spirit items and other Wildcat gear washed the home side stands at Gerald Prim Stadium in Wildcat blue, sprinkled with gold and yellow as Sulphur Springs students, families and fans packed in to show support for the home team and see which of the 10 SSHS Homecoming nominees would receive crowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Homecoming Week In Full Swing In Sulphur Springs
The 2022 Homecoming Week is in full swing in Sulphur Springs, kicking off Monday with many Sulphur Springs ISD students and staff donning the designated attire to correspond with the fun dress up days, and the announcement of the 2022 Homecoming Nominees at SSHS. Each campus has adopted different daily...
thecantonherald.com
CANTON MAIN STREET AUTUMN FESTIVAL
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 8, Downtown Canton The streets of downtown Canton will play host to the 20th annual Canton Main Street Autumn Festival. There is no charge to attend the festival. The festival will celebrate the history and pride of Canton. ...
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
Options Abound in Second Fall Eight-Week Term at Paris Junior College Classes Begin October 24
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC. Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
A Fall Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Psychology Instructor Marla Elliott tells her students about the major perspectives in psychology during an early fall semester class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Hopkins County Records — Sept. 23, 2022
The following land deed records were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons to Donald Edwin Brewer, Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons; tract in the William B. Jordan survey. BP America Production Company to VR4-Moria LP. David Petty and...
Obituary – Justin Reeder
A funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eparisextra.com
JUST IN:J Skinner Baking Closes Paris, Texas Facility
“The decision to close the Paris plant came after a strategic review of the competitive and economic environment,” said Audie Keaton, President and CEO, of J. Skinner Baking. “The decision to close the Paris plant came after a strategic review of the competitive and economic environment, including raw material...
Celecia Nicole “CeCe” Jeffery
Funeral services for Celecia Nicole “CeCe” Jeffery, age 22, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro. Wilton McMorris officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Sulphur Springs with chris Price, Josh Yager, Farron Davis, Dave Moore, Dennis Stapleton and Justin Yager serving as pallbearers and Jordan Smith, Larry Yager, Chuck Simmons and Dylan Simmons serving as honorary pallbearers.
Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive
A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
Meal-A-Day Menu Sept. 19-23, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal-A-Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal-A-Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. Monday, Sept. 19 — Baked Beef Rigatoni, Italian Vegetables and Garlic Toast....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
East Texas Filmmaker Prepares For Parole Money 2 Premiere In Tyler
At about this EXACT time last year, we invited East Texas music producer and filmmaker Michael "BoogieLow" Baker by to talk about his movie "Parole Money" which features a wide cast and crew of well known East Texas personalities. Well, he's back once again with the sequel Parole Money 2!
Main Street Uncorked 2022 to Benefit Lake Country CASA
Amy Glenn, new director of Lake Country CASA said, “We are humbled by the generosity of our community, and this will go to help us advocate for the the Children of Hopkins, Raines and Franklin Counties.”. The official list of Texas Wineries that will be at the Main Street...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0