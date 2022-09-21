Read full article on original website
Related
Police seek Iowa mother whose toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, IOWA — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, weighs […]
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids PD make arrest, stemming from Mistrial
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) announced they've made an arrest on charges stemming from Mistrial. As the result of an investigation associated with an August 2022 mistrial, Nakia Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on charges of Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. On...
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Police Department asks residents, business owners to register surveillance cameras
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Police Department is asking residents and business owners to register the location of their exterior video surveillance cameras. The surveillance camera registry is a partnership between the Marion Police Department and the community to combat criminal activity. As outdoor security systems...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD warns drivers to lock your car to avoid being a victim
That's the message Cedar Rapids Police are pushing this Friday after a number of police reports of cars being ransacked. According to a Facebook post by the department these aren't a case of, "smash and grab." Guns, phones, sunglasses, cash and computers are being stolen from unlocked vehicles. The CRPD's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
KCJJ
Iowa City man given ride home by police arrested for intoxication after running away
An Iowa City man who was allegedly passed out on the side of the road was given a ride home by police, only to flee them when he got out of the squad car. Officers came upon 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive passed out near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Hawkins Drive around 12:45 am Friday. He reportedly showed several signs of intoxication, and told police that he was walking home from the bars. Smith admitted to being intoxicated, and he was offered a ride home.
KCJJ
Coralville woman arrested after alleged assault at H Bar
A Coralville woman was arrested this week after an alleged assault at Iowa City’s H Bar last Saturday night. According to the police report, the incident occurred at 3:20 am in the South Van Buren Street bar. 24-year-old Penny Johnson of 20th Avenue reportedly ran towards the victim and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. Johnson then allegedly continued to stand over the victim and threw multiple punches, knocked her to the ground when she stumbled up, and kicked her in the head, causing serious bleeding.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man exposed himself to several teenage girls near school
TRAER, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man was jailed after deputies say he exposed himself to several teenage girls near North Tama High School. It happened at around 8 a.m. on Monday. School staff members reported it to the police. Forty-seven-year-old Jeremy Matney, of rural Toledo, is charged with...
Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy
***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
One Dead, One Injured In Chase
(Davenport, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured after a chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday. The Patrol says the troopers started a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16 p-m. The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop. Twenty-four-year-old Alecia Garcia was inside the truck and died at the scene. Thirty-one-year-old Damonte Stewart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Evansdale elementary school put on lockdown due to 'disorderly situation' outside school
EVANSDALE, Iowa — Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale had to be put in lockdown Wednesday morning after two people got into an argument and one mentioned shooting the other. Evansdale police say it happened around 8 a.m. on Central Avenue in front of the school. Authorities say a male...
Comments / 0