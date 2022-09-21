An Iowa City man who was allegedly passed out on the side of the road was given a ride home by police, only to flee them when he got out of the squad car. Officers came upon 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive passed out near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Hawkins Drive around 12:45 am Friday. He reportedly showed several signs of intoxication, and told police that he was walking home from the bars. Smith admitted to being intoxicated, and he was offered a ride home.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO