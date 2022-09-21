ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Police: Man shot while walking on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 5:25 p.m., the teen was in the 300 block of North Laramie when an unknown offender shot him in the body. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare passenger injured after shots fired from another car in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot in West Garfield Park Thursday night.Police said a 23-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired into the car from a dark colored SUV. Shots were fired in the 4400 block of West Lake Street just after 10 p.m.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and right arm. No one else was injured. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#West Side#Police#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Mount Sinai Hospital
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month. In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates. The incidents took place...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Four men shot on Chicago's South Side

Four men standing near a street were shot Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said. A person with a handgun approached the four and began shooting at them around 3:15 p.m., police said. Two men, ages 44 and 65, were shot in their arms and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 47, shot in the back in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot in the back in Englewood Friday afternoon. At about 3:35 p.m., the victim was in the 6300 block of South Marshfield when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot inside Chatham apartment

CHICAGO - A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The 38-year-old woman was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL

