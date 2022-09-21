Read full article on original website
Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man shot while walking on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
Chicago crime: Woman stabbed to death, man critically hurt in North Austin, police say
Two people were stabbed, one fatally, on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 5:25 p.m., the teen was in the 300 block of North Laramie when an unknown offender shot him in the body. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No one is in...
CPD investigates shooting in North Lawndale leaving 2 injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting at 16th and Trumbull in the North Lawndale neighborhood.It happened several blocks from Douglass Park. CPD and medics responded to the scene. It's unclear how badly the people were injured.
Rideshare passenger injured after shots fired from another car in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot in West Garfield Park Thursday night.Police said a 23-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired into the car from a dark colored SUV. Shots were fired in the 4400 block of West Lake Street just after 10 p.m.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and right arm. No one else was injured. No arrests have been made.
Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month. In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates. The incidents took place...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, in critical condition following fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman is in critical condition following a fire in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The fire occurred at 3340 W. 79th St. According to Chicago Fire officials, the heavy fire load was due to hoarding in the structure. Officials say the victim is a 61-year-old woman. She was transported...
3 people gunned down in Chicago suburb before shooter found dead in burning home
Three people were gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb on Friday before the alleged shooter was found dead inside a burning home, authorities said. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6:35 a.m. CDT in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, in Oak Forest, which is about 27 miles south of central Chicago, officials said.
Four men shot on Chicago's South Side
Four men standing near a street were shot Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said. A person with a handgun approached the four and began shooting at them around 3:15 p.m., police said. Two men, ages 44 and 65, were shot in their arms and...
fox32chicago.com
$100K bond for Chicago man who seriously injured Northwestern student in hit and run
EVANSTON, Ill. - Bail was set at $100,000 Friday for a Chicago man charged with seriously injuring a Northwestern University student in a hit-and-run crash last weekend, according to Evanston police. Javier Castaneda-Vargas, 52, allegedly struck the 18-year-old man while he was crossing the street in the 1800 block of...
Teen charged in Chinatown carjacking, beating of 61-year-old man; 3 others being sough, police say
Police said a total of four offenders were involved in this brutal attack, however, just one man is now in custody as the three others are being sought.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 47, shot in the back in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot in the back in Englewood Friday afternoon. At about 3:35 p.m., the victim was in the 6300 block of South Marshfield when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No...
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot inside Chatham apartment
CHICAGO - A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The 38-year-old woman was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
