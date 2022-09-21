ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

FHP: Weather possible factor in Osceola fatal crash on SR 60

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Video: 1 dead, several hurt after crash involving semi-truck, tour bus in Osceola County, officials say First responders in Osceola County responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash involving a bus, box-truck and pick-up truck in southern Osceola County. The crash happened along State Road 60 about 8 miles west of Yeehaw Junction.

Troopers said the conditions at the time of the crash were foggy and dark along that stretch of road.

FHP said around 6:15 a.m., the driver of the Dodge Ram was driving west on SR 60 when they attempted to pass another vehicle in a passing zone. During the passing attempt, the Dodge Ram and a box-truck, traveling in the eastbound lanes, tried and were unable to avoid each other and the two vehicles collided.

A bus, carrying inmates from a Polk Correctional Facility, was also in the eastbound lanes behind the box-truck and were unable to stop in time and ran into the back of box-truck.

The drivers of the box-truck and Dodge Ram were taken to area hospitals. A passenger in the Dodge Ram died on scene.

14 inmates in the bus were also transported to various hospitals and Troopers are watching them as they are being treated and waiting for the Department of Corrections to pick them up.

10:20 a.m. update:

Osceola County Fire Rescue officials have corrected an earlier social media post regarding the number of deaths resulting from the crash.

Consistent with information released by FHP, OCFR said late Wednesday morning that one person died in the crash.

10 a.m. update

Troopers say the driver of the Dodge Ram and box-truck involved in the crash were both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said one of the passengers in the Dodge Ram died on-scene.

Investigators said 14 passengers in the tour bus were transported to various hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

9 a.m. update:

At least one person has died and 16 people are hurt following this morning’s crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for Osceola County Fire Rescue told WFTV that 14 of the 16 patients went taken to hospitals across several counties, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and two trauma patients were flown to hospitals by helicopter.

Fire officials said State Road 60 remained closed west of Florida’s Turnpike.

Original report:

First responders in Osceola County responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened on State Road 60 and Peavine, west of Yeehaw Junction.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said the crash involves a semi-truck, transit bus and pickup truck.

Officials said more than a dozen victims are involved in the crash.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said SR-60 may be closed for some time.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

