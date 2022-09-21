Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Big District Football Game in Panora Tonight
It’s homecoming week for Panorama. They’re looking to get their second win of the season after a blowout loss to Van Meter. Unfortunately for Panorama star RB Ryan Cogil is ruled out for this game. The depth chart of the Panther backfield will have to step up. Now,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jayette Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets
West Marshall volleyball made quick work of Perry Thursday night inside the Sports Pavilion defeating the Jayettes in straight sets. No stats were available at airtime. Perry falls to 3-13 on the season and 1-2 in Heart of Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football Preview: Wildcats vs Bulldogs
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled to Des Moines to take part in a triangular that also included the Des Moines North Polar Bears, and Grand View Christian Thunder. Look for more on those scores and stats later. Tonight the Wildcats football team will be heading to Van...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram cross-country ran at R-S Thursday
Greene County cross-country has had four meets this season and two of them have been in the three previous days. The Rams were at Story City yesterday for the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s boys’ team finished seventh in a 12 team field while the girls did not have enough runners for a team score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chargers Cross Country Wins AC/GC Invitational Thursday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and cross country climbs to the top in their own cross country meet Thursday. The Chargers boys team finish in first out 7 teams at the ACGC Invitational Meet with 22 points in Guthrie Center. Top indivdual finishers were Justin Reinhart in 2nd with a time of 17 minutes at 9 seconds and Andrew Mahaffey in 3rd place.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Football Bracing For Brutal Stretch of Schedule
The Perry football team is bracing for the most difficult stretch of games this season in the next few weeks. It all starts Friday night at Dewey Field when 7th ranked Indianola visits Perry. The game will mark a stretch of four ranked opponents in Iowa’s second largest class over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wildcats Volleyball on a Hot Streak After Big Win in Ogden
There weren’t any competitions for the West Central Valley Wildcats yesterday, but Tuesday the volleyball team traveled to Ogden to face off against the Bulldogs, and came away with their third straight win. The Wildcats went on the attack, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19 respectively. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Volleyball Tries To Get Back on Winning Track Tonight
The Perry volleyball team returns to the Sports Pavilion for a conference game against State Center West Marshall tonight at 7:00. The Jayettes have dropped four matches in a row after losing to Roland Story in straight sets Tuesday night 25-11, 25-10 and 25-5. Perry went 1-4 Saturday at the ACGC Invitational losing to both West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley in straight sets and Colfax Mingo in 3 sets. Perry defeated Madrid 22-20, and 22-20 to start the day. The Jayettes are currently 3-12 and 1-1 in Heart of Iowa action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Andemichael Setting the Pace For Bluejays
Perry sophomore Yonas Andemichael is leading the Bluejay runners with an impressive 5k time of 18:30.84. The youngster has been a top 15 placer in each meet this season. Thad Stewart is enjoying a solid freshman season with a season best time of 19:56.56. Julian Guzman has a 19:27.66, Gannon Meis a 20:31.79 and Owen Myers a 20:51.24.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram runners to Roland-Story Meet today
After having just two cross-country meets from late August through last Thursday, the runners from Greene County have the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational today on the Riverbend Golf Course at Story City, their second meet in just three days. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s Rams were second in the team race on Tuesday...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cerna and West Pacing Perry Volleyball Attacks
Perry seniors Ashley Cerna and Kathryn West are pacing Perry in the offensive statistics through the first 15 games. Cerna has a team high 55 kills while West has added 41. Perry’s complete statistics are posted below. Offense. 1, Taylor Atwell, SR 12 15 35 80 14 14 78...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Results from Rams & Rockets Volleyball
The two high schools in Greene County sent their volleyball teams on the road for conference matches last night. Greene County was in Monroe vs. PCM in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team won in three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-13, to improve to 3-0 in the league and 11-4 overall. The Mustangs fell to 9-14, 1-2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Cross Country Teams Head to Charger Invite Today
The Perry girls and boys cross country teams will travel to the Charger Cross Country Invitational tonight with a 5:30 varsity start. ACGC, Coon Rapids Bayard, East Mills, Exira, IKM, Lenox, Martensdale St Mary’s, Panorama and West Central Valley will highlight the field. The Perry boys have three of the fastest times in the field with Yonas Andemichael pacing the way with a season best 18:30.84.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Childhood Cancer Awareness at Linduska
When Greene County hosts Clarinda tomorrow night in high school football at Linduska Field in Jefferson, both teams will be on the same side, at least for a while because its Childhood Cancer Awareness night. Fans are being asked to wear gold to the game and to donate bubbles, silly putty, or play-doh, either at the game, or in advance of the game at Home State Bank in Jefferson. Shirts are available from Shine On Designs at More Time. All donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital. Avril Shahan will be the Kid Captain for the game and she’ll walk out to midfield with the Ram team captains for the toss of the coin. The public is asked help the football team & cheerleaders to support this cause.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
X-C Rams show improvement at WM Meet
The third cross-country meet of the season for Greene County took place in very hot & humid conditions for this time of year. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s runners were in action just east of State Center at the Lincoln Valley Golf course in a coed meet hosted by West Marshall. The Rams were second among six teams in the boys’ standings while the girls did not have the minimum five runners for a team score.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
High School and Middle School Cross Country Teams Show Promise at ADM Meets
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled up to Ogden for their first game of the week. Tune in tomorrow when we have the stats and scores for you. Monday night the cross country teams were in Adel for meets hosted by ADM. The Wildcats were one of ten teams competing, with a few familiar names also running at the meets.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Nehring Pacing Girls Cross Country Squad
Perry sophomore Taryn Nehring has clocked the fastest 5k time this season for the Perry Jayette cross country team. Nehring’s time of 23:18 leads a young group of Jayettes. Julie Maylum has a 23:49, Natalie Castillo 25:16, Amy Diaz 26:35 and Mercedes Ponce 27:19.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Parks and Rec Offering Two Adult Volleyball Leagues
There are two volleyball programs starting up soon with the Perry Parks and Recreation Department. There is a Women’s Volleyball League with matches to be played every Wednesday from 6-8:30pm at the McCreary Community Center, starting October 5th. A team fee is $90. The Co-Ed Volleyball League will have matches played every Sunday from 3-5:30pm also at the McCreary Community Center. The cost per team is also $90. Interested individuals for either league must be at least 18 years old and the deadline to register is September 23rd.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Helen Hannasch, 90, of Carroll
Funeral services for Helen Hannasch, age 90, of Carroll, and formerly of Maple River, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Comments / 0