When Greene County hosts Clarinda tomorrow night in high school football at Linduska Field in Jefferson, both teams will be on the same side, at least for a while because its Childhood Cancer Awareness night. Fans are being asked to wear gold to the game and to donate bubbles, silly putty, or play-doh, either at the game, or in advance of the game at Home State Bank in Jefferson. Shirts are available from Shine On Designs at More Time. All donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital. Avril Shahan will be the Kid Captain for the game and she’ll walk out to midfield with the Ram team captains for the toss of the coin. The public is asked help the football team & cheerleaders to support this cause.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO