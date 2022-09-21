Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whitewaterbanner.com
Sing, Dance, Thrive! Free Class for Young Children and Caregivers at Whitewater Library; Kick-Off Oct. 1
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Irvin L Young Memorial Library. Do you and your young kids love to sing, dance, and play musical instruments? Do you wish you had new parenting strategies to handle stress, meltdowns, and challenging behaviors?. Sign up for “Sing, Dance, Thrive!” and...
whitewaterbanner.com
Rock River Community Clinic Receives Recommendation for Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike (FQHC-LAL) Status
Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by Rock River Community Clinic. Rock River Community Clinic has officially been recommended for designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike (FQHC-LAL) by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). “We are proud and honored to reach this crucial step in our...
whitewaterbanner.com
Walworth County 4-H Open House Set for October 3
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by Walworth County. Have you thought about joining the 4-H program, but felt you didn’t know enough about it? Walworth County 4-H is offering you an opportunity to get your questions answered and see if 4-H is a good fit for your family!
whitewaterbanner.com
Free COVID Booster Clinic at Community Engagement Center September 26
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by Walworth County. In early September, the CDC approved the first updated COVID-19 booster, which contains variations for both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the Omicron variants. The Pfizer version of this vaccine is available to ages 12 and older and Moderna is available for ages 18 and older. Boosters are only available for those who have completed their primary series.
Comments / 0