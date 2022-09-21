Editor’s Note: The following was provided by Walworth County. In early September, the CDC approved the first updated COVID-19 booster, which contains variations for both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the Omicron variants. The Pfizer version of this vaccine is available to ages 12 and older and Moderna is available for ages 18 and older. Boosters are only available for those who have completed their primary series.

