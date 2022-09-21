Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram runners to Roland-Story Meet today
After having just two cross-country meets from late August through last Thursday, the runners from Greene County have the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational today on the Riverbend Golf Course at Story City, their second meet in just three days. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s Rams were second in the team race on Tuesday...
Perry’s Andemichael Setting the Pace For Bluejays
Perry sophomore Yonas Andemichael is leading the Bluejay runners with an impressive 5k time of 18:30.84. The youngster has been a top 15 placer in each meet this season. Thad Stewart is enjoying a solid freshman season with a season best time of 19:56.56. Julian Guzman has a 19:27.66, Gannon Meis a 20:31.79 and Owen Myers a 20:51.24.
Perry Football Bracing For Brutal Stretch of Schedule
The Perry football team is bracing for the most difficult stretch of games this season in the next few weeks. It all starts Friday night at Dewey Field when 7th ranked Indianola visits Perry. The game will mark a stretch of four ranked opponents in Iowa’s second largest class over the next five weeks.
Jayette Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets
West Marshall volleyball made quick work of Perry Thursday night inside the Sports Pavilion defeating the Jayettes in straight sets. No stats were available at airtime. Perry falls to 3-13 on the season and 1-2 in Heart of Iowa.
Game Day: Perry Football Host Ranked Indianola
The Perry football team will host Indianola Friday night in the first 7:30 kickoff of the season. The Bluejays enter the night with a record of 1-4 while Indianola arrives to Dewey Field with the number 7 ranking in class 4A and a 3-1 mark. The Indians were defeated by top ranked Lewis Central last week 34-16. Perry will look to build some momentum off of the program’s first win in five years after defeating Hoover in overtime last Friday night 27-21. Perry sustained a couple of key injuries in the game and will be shorthanded once again tonight. The injury situation is starting to take a toll on an already razor thin roster. The recent rash of injuries have forced younger players to step into the varsity role well before the team’s original plan.
AC/GC Volleyball Takes Floor Against Harlan Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team will hit the road today against Harlan Community. The Lady Chargers sits in 8th place in the West Central Activities Conference with a (1-2) conference record and (7-6) and will face the Lady Cyclones that has a good record in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with a (2-2) conference record and a overall record of (7-8). This will be the first road match for the Lady Chargers in seven games so we will see how they perform.
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
High School and Middle School Cross Country Teams Show Promise at ADM Meets
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled up to Ogden for their first game of the week. Tune in tomorrow when we have the stats and scores for you. Monday night the cross country teams were in Adel for meets hosted by ADM. The Wildcats were one of ten teams competing, with a few familiar names also running at the meets.
After Long Break, Perry Swimmers Anxious to Get Back to Winning Ways
The Perry swim team is certainly off to a fantastic start this season and the Jayettes will return to the pool Thursday night for a triple dual with Ft Dodge and Algona. Perry enters the night 5-3 on the season with three of those wins coming against Algona. Perry defeated Algona 88-55 on August 25th, won a double dual against the Bulldogs on September 6th and most recently 84-69 on September 13th. That last win over Algona was the most recent action for Perry. The Jayettes have enjoyed their longest break of the season with eight days in between competition.
X-C Rams show improvement at WM Meet
The third cross-country meet of the season for Greene County took place in very hot & humid conditions for this time of year. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s runners were in action just east of State Center at the Lincoln Valley Golf course in a coed meet hosted by West Marshall. The Rams were second among six teams in the boys’ standings while the girls did not have the minimum five runners for a team score.
Greene County Education Association to Host Tailgate Party Fundraiser Tomorrow
At tomorrow night’s football game for the Greene County Rams, a local organization is hosting a fundraiser. The Greene County Education Association is having a tailgate party at Linduska Field in Jefferson from 5-7pm. They will be serving hamburgers, chips, desserts and water for a free will donation. GCEA invites everyone to support the student athletes and their families about the positives they have on the communities. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the scholarships GCEA gives to graduating high school seniors.
St. Pat’s in Perry’s Light Up the Knight is Tomorrow
An annual event for one school in Perry is happening tomorrow that is a culmination of a three week fundraiser. St. Patrick’s School is hosting its Light Up the Knight at Dewey Field tomorrow. Organizer Jody Lutterman tells Raccoon Valley Radio the event starts at 5pm with a $5 meal of pork loin sandwiches, chips and a bottle of water, along with a bounce house and other inflatables such as a human-sized inflatable ball, inflatable horses and blaze pods that are like a Whack-A-Mole game. Then starting at 7:30pm will be when everyone lights up their items that they either donated for during the fundraiser or purchased that evening and will walk around the track.
Panorama Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Earlham
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team was looking to improve on their 3-8 record heading into Tuesday. The Panthers didn’t have an easy opponent. Earlham was coming into this matchup with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals came out and dominated the first two sets. Winning 25-14 and 25-13. Then things...
Perry Lutheran Homes Highlights Employees with Awards
It was a day of celebration Thursday for the Perry Lutheran Homes at Eden Acres Campus in Perry. A number of awards were distributed including the Distinguished LeadingAge Iowa Excellence in Leadership Award. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience at Perry Lutheran Homes and was presented with the award after her 23 years of exemplary service.
Childhood Cancer Awareness at Linduska
When Greene County hosts Clarinda tomorrow night in high school football at Linduska Field in Jefferson, both teams will be on the same side, at least for a while because its Childhood Cancer Awareness night. Fans are being asked to wear gold to the game and to donate bubbles, silly putty, or play-doh, either at the game, or in advance of the game at Home State Bank in Jefferson. Shirts are available from Shine On Designs at More Time. All donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital. Avril Shahan will be the Kid Captain for the game and she’ll walk out to midfield with the Ram team captains for the toss of the coin. The public is asked help the football team & cheerleaders to support this cause.
Cerna and West Pacing Perry Volleyball Attacks
Perry seniors Ashley Cerna and Kathryn West are pacing Perry in the offensive statistics through the first 15 games. Cerna has a team high 55 kills while West has added 41. Perry’s complete statistics are posted below. Offense. 1, Taylor Atwell, SR 12 15 35 80 14 14 78...
Art Harvest Tour Features Three Stops in Perry
A fall time favorite is happening this weekend in multiple towns, including Perry. The Art Harvest Tour features eight stops and 24 artists in five communities, including Perry, Dallas Center, Boone, Ogden and Woodward. The 90-mile loop through the Des Moines River Valley is a self-guided tour, which Lynsi Pasutti with Art on the Prairie describes as a unique experience.
Drought Conditions Continue to Decline in the Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Drought conditions across the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area have slightly declined over the past week. According to the US Drought Monitor, all of Greene and Guthrie counties, and the majority of Dallas County are abnormally dry. The extreme northeast corner of Dallas County is in a moderate drought. According to the National Weather Service this past Wednesday reports Guthrie Center received 0.25 inches of rain and Perry had 0.03 inches. The last time Jefferson saw measurable rainfall was on September 18th with 0.08 inches.
Wildcats Volleyball on a Hot Streak After Big Win in Ogden
There weren’t any competitions for the West Central Valley Wildcats yesterday, but Tuesday the volleyball team traveled to Ogden to face off against the Bulldogs, and came away with their third straight win. The Wildcats went on the attack, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19 respectively. The...
Rockets fall in three sets at EEHK
Paton-Churdan fell to 0-11 on the high school volleyball season when they lost on Thursday night at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in straight sets. Scores were 14-25, 11-25, 18-25, and P-C is now 0-4 in Rolling Valley Activities Conference play. Paige Teeples led the team in kills with eight. Emma Stream was...
