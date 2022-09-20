Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country Trails - Sept 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Related
I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier
There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog
Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
Who Is Named Bossier’s New Police Chief?
After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City
Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
Great News for North Bossier Parish! Broadband Internet Coming!
Louisiana State Senator Robert Mills personally went to Plain Dealing yesterday to deliver the good news. According to Mills, the small North Bossier town of Plain Dealing will soon be receiving state funds to help improve community infrastructure. As the Senator met with Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay, Town Clerk...
2 Bossier Residents Accused of Desecration of Graves in Haughton
Bossier deputies have caught up with two people accused of desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, both of Bossier City, have been arrested after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured
KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
2022-2023 Shreveport Mudbugs Promotional Calendar
The Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team are back for the 2022-2023 season. This year's home games kick off in September, and there will be home games at George's Pond inside historic Hirsch Coliseum all the way into April. For this season, the calendar is marked with a TON of great promotional...
Picture Of Louisiana High School Football Player Goes Viral
The internet is currently losing their minds over a high school football player in Louisiana. For the first time this season, the viral football player from Louisiana isn't named "Manning". Here's why the internet is losing their mind over Homer High School senior lineman Walteze Champ... Pictures like that of...
Shreveport Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting
The Shreveport Police Department have arrested and charged a man that they believe shot a driver in Shreveport this week. Police were called to West 70th and the Terry Bradshaw Passway around 8am on Thursday, September 15th. When they arrived, they were told that a victim had been shot, and was driving to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief
More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
Shreveport Man Convicted in Double Murder of Local Couple
A Shreveport man is convicted of murder in the death of a local couple. 37-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins is found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Shreveport couple. Watkins kidnapped, robbed and then killed 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose...
Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies
A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City
Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
Bossier Police Need Help Identifying Check Thief
The Bossier City Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force is on the look out for a man accused of check theft. The task force is hoping you can help identify the individual in these photos so that he can answer charges of theft. We have to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
Shreveport Dollar Stores Want in on the Alcohol Action
Things could be changing in a big way on alcohol sales in Shreveport. Last month, the City Council voted to do away with the separate entrance requirement for alcohol sales at retail stores. Now applications are beginning to come in from retailers who want to add alcohol to store shelves.
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0