Shreveport, LA

1130 AM: The Tiger

I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier

There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog

Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
BENTON, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Who Is Named Bossier’s New Police Chief?

After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City

Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting

The Shreveport Police Department have arrested and charged a man that they believe shot a driver in Shreveport this week. Police were called to West 70th and the Terry Bradshaw Passway around 8am on Thursday, September 15th. When they arrived, they were told that a victim had been shot, and was driving to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief

More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies

A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
VIVIAN, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City

Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Police Need Help Identifying Check Thief

The Bossier City Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force is on the look out for a man accused of check theft. The task force is hoping you can help identify the individual in these photos so that he can answer charges of theft. We have to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
CADDO PARISH, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

