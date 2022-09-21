The Perry swim team is certainly off to a fantastic start this season and the Jayettes will return to the pool Thursday night for a triple dual with Ft Dodge and Algona. Perry enters the night 5-3 on the season with three of those wins coming against Algona. Perry defeated Algona 88-55 on August 25th, won a double dual against the Bulldogs on September 6th and most recently 84-69 on September 13th. That last win over Algona was the most recent action for Perry. The Jayettes have enjoyed their longest break of the season with eight days in between competition.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO