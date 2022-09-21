Read full article on original website
Ram cross-country ran at R-S Thursday
Greene County cross-country has had four meets this season and two of them have been in the three previous days. The Rams were at Story City yesterday for the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s boys’ team finished seventh in a 12 team field while the girls did not have enough runners for a team score.
Ram runners to Roland-Story Meet today
After having just two cross-country meets from late August through last Thursday, the runners from Greene County have the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational today on the Riverbend Golf Course at Story City, their second meet in just three days. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s Rams were second in the team race on Tuesday...
AC/GC Volleyball Takes Floor Against Harlan Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team will hit the road today against Harlan Community. The Lady Chargers sits in 8th place in the West Central Activities Conference with a (1-2) conference record and (7-6) and will face the Lady Cyclones that has a good record in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with a (2-2) conference record and a overall record of (7-8). This will be the first road match for the Lady Chargers in seven games so we will see how they perform.
Perry Football Bracing For Brutal Stretch of Schedule
The Perry football team is bracing for the most difficult stretch of games this season in the next few weeks. It all starts Friday night at Dewey Field when 7th ranked Indianola visits Perry. The game will mark a stretch of four ranked opponents in Iowa’s second largest class over the next five weeks.
Big District Football Game in Panora Tonight
It’s homecoming week for Panorama. They’re looking to get their second win of the season after a blowout loss to Van Meter. Unfortunately for Panorama star RB Ryan Cogil is ruled out for this game. The depth chart of the Panther backfield will have to step up. Now,...
Perry’s Andemichael Setting the Pace For Bluejays
Perry sophomore Yonas Andemichael is leading the Bluejay runners with an impressive 5k time of 18:30.84. The youngster has been a top 15 placer in each meet this season. Thad Stewart is enjoying a solid freshman season with a season best time of 19:56.56. Julian Guzman has a 19:27.66, Gannon Meis a 20:31.79 and Owen Myers a 20:51.24.
Perry Volleyball Tries To Get Back on Winning Track Tonight
The Perry volleyball team returns to the Sports Pavilion for a conference game against State Center West Marshall tonight at 7:00. The Jayettes have dropped four matches in a row after losing to Roland Story in straight sets Tuesday night 25-11, 25-10 and 25-5. Perry went 1-4 Saturday at the ACGC Invitational losing to both West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley in straight sets and Colfax Mingo in 3 sets. Perry defeated Madrid 22-20, and 22-20 to start the day. The Jayettes are currently 3-12 and 1-1 in Heart of Iowa action.
Perry Cross Country Teams Head to Charger Invite Today
The Perry girls and boys cross country teams will travel to the Charger Cross Country Invitational tonight with a 5:30 varsity start. ACGC, Coon Rapids Bayard, East Mills, Exira, IKM, Lenox, Martensdale St Mary’s, Panorama and West Central Valley will highlight the field. The Perry boys have three of the fastest times in the field with Yonas Andemichael pacing the way with a season best 18:30.84.
After Long Break, Perry Swimmers Anxious to Get Back to Winning Ways
The Perry swim team is certainly off to a fantastic start this season and the Jayettes will return to the pool Thursday night for a triple dual with Ft Dodge and Algona. Perry enters the night 5-3 on the season with three of those wins coming against Algona. Perry defeated Algona 88-55 on August 25th, won a double dual against the Bulldogs on September 6th and most recently 84-69 on September 13th. That last win over Algona was the most recent action for Perry. The Jayettes have enjoyed their longest break of the season with eight days in between competition.
AC/GC Cross Country Takes Course For Charger Invitational Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center will compete in their own cross country event today. The Charger Cross Country Invitational will host boys and girls teams from all around central Iowa that includes Perry, Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley, IKM-Manning, Martensdale-St Marys, Panorama and three others. The Iowarunjump.com updated their rankings in week 5 of the cross country season and they have ACGC boys cross country at the number ranked team and the girls team is ranked in the 13th spot.
Rockets fall in three sets at EEHK
Paton-Churdan fell to 0-11 on the high school volleyball season when they lost on Thursday night at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in straight sets. Scores were 14-25, 11-25, 18-25, and P-C is now 0-4 in Rolling Valley Activities Conference play. Paige Teeples led the team in kills with eight. Emma Stream was...
Football Preview: Wildcats vs Bulldogs
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled to Des Moines to take part in a triangular that also included the Des Moines North Polar Bears, and Grand View Christian Thunder. Look for more on those scores and stats later. Tonight the Wildcats football team will be heading to Van...
Perry Football Enjoying First Win Since 2017
One of the state’s longest football losing streaks ended last Friday night as Perry held off Des Moines Hoover in overtime 27-21. The win snapped a 39 game losing skid that dated back to the 2017 regular season finale. The victory was secured when the Hoover quarterback was stripped of the football by Juan Hernandez and recovered by linebacker Kain Kilmer at the 1 yard line in overtime.
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
Panorama Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Earlham
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team was looking to improve on their 3-8 record heading into Tuesday. The Panthers didn’t have an easy opponent. Earlham was coming into this matchup with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals came out and dominated the first two sets. Winning 25-14 and 25-13. Then things...
Results from Rams & Rockets Volleyball
The two high schools in Greene County sent their volleyball teams on the road for conference matches last night. Greene County was in Monroe vs. PCM in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team won in three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-13, to improve to 3-0 in the league and 11-4 overall. The Mustangs fell to 9-14, 1-2.
High School and Middle School Cross Country Teams Show Promise at ADM Meets
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled up to Ogden for their first game of the week. Tune in tomorrow when we have the stats and scores for you. Monday night the cross country teams were in Adel for meets hosted by ADM. The Wildcats were one of ten teams competing, with a few familiar names also running at the meets.
AC/GC Volleyball Picks Up Victory Against Baxter Tuesday
Scores ACGC won 3-0: 25-19; 25-14, and 25-12. The Lady Charger Record (8-6) Kills: Saige O’Brien with 6 kills, Mersadez Richter with 5 kills, Jenna Rowley with 3 kills, Becca Littler with 2 kills and Cam Richter with one kill for the night. Serving: ACGC met their goal as...
Perry’s Nehring Pacing Girls Cross Country Squad
Perry sophomore Taryn Nehring has clocked the fastest 5k time this season for the Perry Jayette cross country team. Nehring’s time of 23:18 leads a young group of Jayettes. Julie Maylum has a 23:49, Natalie Castillo 25:16, Amy Diaz 26:35 and Mercedes Ponce 27:19.
Helen Hannasch, 90, of Carroll
Funeral services for Helen Hannasch, age 90, of Carroll, and formerly of Maple River, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
