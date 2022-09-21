Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chargers Cross Country Wins AC/GC Invitational Thursday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and cross country climbs to the top in their own cross country meet Thursday. The Chargers boys team finish in first out 7 teams at the ACGC Invitational Meet with 22 points in Guthrie Center. Top indivdual finishers were Justin Reinhart in 2nd with a time of 17 minutes at 9 seconds and Andrew Mahaffey in 3rd place.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Game Day: Perry Football Host Ranked Indianola
The Perry football team will host Indianola Friday night in the first 7:30 kickoff of the season. The Bluejays enter the night with a record of 1-4 while Indianola arrives to Dewey Field with the number 7 ranking in class 4A and a 3-1 mark. The Indians were defeated by top ranked Lewis Central last week 34-16. Perry will look to build some momentum off of the program’s first win in five years after defeating Hoover in overtime last Friday night 27-21. Perry sustained a couple of key injuries in the game and will be shorthanded once again tonight. The injury situation is starting to take a toll on an already razor thin roster. The recent rash of injuries have forced younger players to step into the varsity role well before the team’s original plan.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Andemichael Setting the Pace For Bluejays
Perry sophomore Yonas Andemichael is leading the Bluejay runners with an impressive 5k time of 18:30.84. The youngster has been a top 15 placer in each meet this season. Thad Stewart is enjoying a solid freshman season with a season best time of 19:56.56. Julian Guzman has a 19:27.66, Gannon Meis a 20:31.79 and Owen Myers a 20:51.24.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Football Bracing For Brutal Stretch of Schedule
The Perry football team is bracing for the most difficult stretch of games this season in the next few weeks. It all starts Friday night at Dewey Field when 7th ranked Indianola visits Perry. The game will mark a stretch of four ranked opponents in Iowa’s second largest class over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Takes Floor Against Harlan Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team will hit the road today against Harlan Community. The Lady Chargers sits in 8th place in the West Central Activities Conference with a (1-2) conference record and (7-6) and will face the Lady Cyclones that has a good record in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with a (2-2) conference record and a overall record of (7-8). This will be the first road match for the Lady Chargers in seven games so we will see how they perform.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
After Long Break, Perry Swimmers Anxious to Get Back to Winning Ways
The Perry swim team is certainly off to a fantastic start this season and the Jayettes will return to the pool Thursday night for a triple dual with Ft Dodge and Algona. Perry enters the night 5-3 on the season with three of those wins coming against Algona. Perry defeated Algona 88-55 on August 25th, won a double dual against the Bulldogs on September 6th and most recently 84-69 on September 13th. That last win over Algona was the most recent action for Perry. The Jayettes have enjoyed their longest break of the season with eight days in between competition.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wildcats Volleyball on a Hot Streak After Big Win in Ogden
There weren’t any competitions for the West Central Valley Wildcats yesterday, but Tuesday the volleyball team traveled to Ogden to face off against the Bulldogs, and came away with their third straight win. The Wildcats went on the attack, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19 respectively. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Picks Up Victory Against Baxter Tuesday
Scores ACGC won 3-0: 25-19; 25-14, and 25-12. The Lady Charger Record (8-6) Kills: Saige O’Brien with 6 kills, Mersadez Richter with 5 kills, Jenna Rowley with 3 kills, Becca Littler with 2 kills and Cam Richter with one kill for the night. Serving: ACGC met their goal as...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football Preview: Wildcats vs Bulldogs
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled to Des Moines to take part in a triangular that also included the Des Moines North Polar Bears, and Grand View Christian Thunder. Look for more on those scores and stats later. Tonight the Wildcats football team will be heading to Van...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
X-C Rams show improvement at WM Meet
The third cross-country meet of the season for Greene County took place in very hot & humid conditions for this time of year. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s runners were in action just east of State Center at the Lincoln Valley Golf course in a coed meet hosted by West Marshall. The Rams were second among six teams in the boys’ standings while the girls did not have the minimum five runners for a team score.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
SRO Katie Guisinger Plays Important Role In The West Central Valley Community
With the current school year underway, it’s important to look at how a school resource officer can help out during the year. West Central Valley School Resource Officer Katie Guisinger says on her days off from being a sagerant with the Stuart Police Department, she is also the school resource officer for the school district. She explains three main objectives of being a SRO to be a mentor, to educate and to be an informal councilor. Guisinger says the biggest part of the job is to create relationships.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rockets fall in three sets at EEHK
Paton-Churdan fell to 0-11 on the high school volleyball season when they lost on Thursday night at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in straight sets. Scores were 14-25, 11-25, 18-25, and P-C is now 0-4 in Rolling Valley Activities Conference play. Paige Teeples led the team in kills with eight. Emma Stream was...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Childhood Cancer Awareness at Linduska
When Greene County hosts Clarinda tomorrow night in high school football at Linduska Field in Jefferson, both teams will be on the same side, at least for a while because its Childhood Cancer Awareness night. Fans are being asked to wear gold to the game and to donate bubbles, silly putty, or play-doh, either at the game, or in advance of the game at Home State Bank in Jefferson. Shirts are available from Shine On Designs at More Time. All donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital. Avril Shahan will be the Kid Captain for the game and she’ll walk out to midfield with the Ram team captains for the toss of the coin. The public is asked help the football team & cheerleaders to support this cause.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Earlham
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team was looking to improve on their 3-8 record heading into Tuesday. The Panthers didn’t have an easy opponent. Earlham was coming into this matchup with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals came out and dominated the first two sets. Winning 25-14 and 25-13. Then things...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cerna and West Pacing Perry Volleyball Attacks
Perry seniors Ashley Cerna and Kathryn West are pacing Perry in the offensive statistics through the first 15 games. Cerna has a team high 55 kills while West has added 41. Perry’s complete statistics are posted below. Offense. 1, Taylor Atwell, SR 12 15 35 80 14 14 78...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Parks and Rec Offering Two Adult Volleyball Leagues
There are two volleyball programs starting up soon with the Perry Parks and Recreation Department. There is a Women’s Volleyball League with matches to be played every Wednesday from 6-8:30pm at the McCreary Community Center, starting October 5th. A team fee is $90. The Co-Ed Volleyball League will have matches played every Sunday from 3-5:30pm also at the McCreary Community Center. The cost per team is also $90. Interested individuals for either league must be at least 18 years old and the deadline to register is September 23rd.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Results from Rams & Rockets Volleyball
The two high schools in Greene County sent their volleyball teams on the road for conference matches last night. Greene County was in Monroe vs. PCM in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team won in three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-13, to improve to 3-0 in the league and 11-4 overall. The Mustangs fell to 9-14, 1-2.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tuesday Ribbon Cutting Shows-Off Newly Improved Perry Middle School
A long awaited renovation project is officially over as the Perry Middle School celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony and public tours Tuesday evening. Principal Ned Menke says everything is basically brand new, including the classrooms. “The rooms are bigger, they’re up-to-date, and they’re with the times, where prior to it...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Helen Jane Hannasch, 90, of Carroll
Funeral Mass for Helen Jane Hannasch, age 90, of Carroll, will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
