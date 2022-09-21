Read full article on original website
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on oil prices
Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down his outlook for oil prices amid a potential price cap on Russian oil and a European energy crisis. "I've been doing this 30 years, and I've never seen a forecasted energy crisis ever materialize," Currie tells CNBC regarding a potential European energy crisis. "You've got inventories quite high at this point in time, and you've done a lot of demand destruction on the industrial side."
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns the US economy has tough days ahead - and blames the Fed for painful inflation
Carl Icahn has warned the US economy is going downhill, blamed the Federal Reserve for stubborn inflation, and touted the bargains available for bold investors. "The worst is yet to come," the billionaire investor said about the economic outlook during MarketWatch's "Best New Ideas in Money Festival" on Wednesday. "Inflation...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
CNBC
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
Stocks recoup losses after Putin's nuclear threat; Fed keeps dollar buoyant
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early hit to risk appetite when Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "nuclear blackmail," sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and bonds.
US News and World Report
Grim PMIs Knock Euro, Sterling to New Lows as Recession Looms
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro and sterling slumped against the dollar on Friday after surveys showed the downturn in business activity across the euro zone and Britain deepened this month and the economies were likely entering a recession. The euro slipped 0.8% to $0.97510, its lowest level since October 2020,...
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors were seeking longer-term clarity from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, but they didn't like it when the central bank did just that. While raising its benchmark rate another three-quarters of a point, the Fed said it would keep going until it hits as much as 4.6%. Now, the federal funds rate is at 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been in a little more than 14 years. The announcement triggered a volatile afternoon, in which stocks fell at first, then surged back into positive territory before finishing the day with big losses. On Thursday morning, the three major indices looked set for a mixed open.
The FedEx profit warning that roiled stock markets may be the ‘first in a series’
FedEx’s bad news for investors might be just the beginning. The package delivery giant roiled stock markets with a profit warning Thursday evening that sent its shares plunging more than 20% the next day, their biggest-ever daily drop. Fears of similar news from other companies in the weeks ahead are mounting.
Big bank CEOs to sell lawmakers on relief, diversity efforts amid economic, regulatory challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo (WFC.N) CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony.
CNBC
Congresswoman Tlaib calls on people to close their JPM accounts
Tariq Fancy, founder of Rumie, on Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's call for people to close their accounts with JPMorgan. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows
The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.
BoE needs to hike rates next week to calm markets - Deutsche Bank analyst
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's central bank needs to make a big inter-meeting interest rate hike as early as next week to calm markets and restore credibility, a Deutsche Bank analyst said on Friday.
Why Shares of Mastercard, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs Edged Lower Today
Stocks continued to fall in the wake of the Federal Reserve's September meeting earlier this week.
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
Euro zone likely entering recession as price rises hit demand -PMI
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A downturn in business activity across the euro zone deepened in September, according to a survey which showed the economy was likely entering a recession as consumers rein in spending amid a cost of living crisis.
Societe Generale says two senior executives to leave bank
PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, which is seeking a new chief executive, said on Friday two senior female executives would be stepping down before the end of the year. France’s third-biggest listed bank said Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would leave on Nov. 30 and Caroline Guillaumin, the head of human resources and communication, would quit on Dec. 15.
Goldman Sachs warns of more trouble for US stocks
New York (CNN) — Even Goldman Sachs is succumbing to the gloomy mood on Wall Street by abandoning its previously optimistic stance and warning that US stocks will end the year deeply in the red. Goldman Sachs (GS) took an ax late Thursday to its stock market forecast, slashing...
tipranks.com
Boeing Settles SEC Charges Related To 737 MAX Crashes
Boeing agreed to pay $200 million in settlement charges related to the two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jets. Former CEO, Dennis Muilenberg, will pay $1 million as part of the total settlement as they misled investors related to the crashes. Global aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) has agreed to...
