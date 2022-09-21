ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on oil prices

Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down his outlook for oil prices amid a potential price cap on Russian oil and a European energy crisis. "I've been doing this 30 years, and I've never seen a forecasted energy crisis ever materialize," Currie tells CNBC regarding a potential European energy crisis. "You've got inventories quite high at this point in time, and you've done a lot of demand destruction on the industrial side."
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
US News and World Report

Grim PMIs Knock Euro, Sterling to New Lows as Recession Looms

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro and sterling slumped against the dollar on Friday after surveys showed the downturn in business activity across the euro zone and Britain deepened this month and the economies were likely entering a recession. The euro slipped 0.8% to $0.97510, its lowest level since October 2020,...
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors were seeking longer-term clarity from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, but they didn't like it when the central bank did just that. While raising its benchmark rate another three-quarters of a point, the Fed said it would keep going until it hits as much as 4.6%. Now, the federal funds rate is at 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been in a little more than 14 years. The announcement triggered a volatile afternoon, in which stocks fell at first, then surged back into positive territory before finishing the day with big losses. On Thursday morning, the three major indices looked set for a mixed open.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows

The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.
960 The Ref

US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
Reuters

Societe Generale says two senior executives to leave bank

PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, which is seeking a new chief executive, said on Friday two senior female executives would be stepping down before the end of the year. France’s third-biggest listed bank said Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would leave on Nov. 30 and Caroline Guillaumin, the head of human resources and communication, would quit on Dec. 15.
CNN

Goldman Sachs warns of more trouble for US stocks

New York (CNN) — Even Goldman Sachs is succumbing to the gloomy mood on Wall Street by abandoning its previously optimistic stance and warning that US stocks will end the year deeply in the red. Goldman Sachs (GS) took an ax late Thursday to its stock market forecast, slashing...
tipranks.com

Boeing Settles SEC Charges Related To 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing agreed to pay $200 million in settlement charges related to the two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jets. Former CEO, Dennis Muilenberg, will pay $1 million as part of the total settlement as they misled investors related to the crashes. Global aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) has agreed to...
