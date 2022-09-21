Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors were seeking longer-term clarity from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, but they didn't like it when the central bank did just that. While raising its benchmark rate another three-quarters of a point, the Fed said it would keep going until it hits as much as 4.6%. Now, the federal funds rate is at 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been in a little more than 14 years. The announcement triggered a volatile afternoon, in which stocks fell at first, then surged back into positive territory before finishing the day with big losses. On Thursday morning, the three major indices looked set for a mixed open.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO