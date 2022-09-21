Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football Preview: Wildcats vs Bulldogs
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled to Des Moines to take part in a triangular that also included the Des Moines North Polar Bears, and Grand View Christian Thunder. Look for more on those scores and stats later. Tonight the Wildcats football team will be heading to Van...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Game Day: Perry Football Host Ranked Indianola
The Perry football team will host Indianola Friday night in the first 7:30 kickoff of the season. The Bluejays enter the night with a record of 1-4 while Indianola arrives to Dewey Field with the number 7 ranking in class 4A and a 3-1 mark. The Indians were defeated by top ranked Lewis Central last week 34-16. Perry will look to build some momentum off of the program’s first win in five years after defeating Hoover in overtime last Friday night 27-21. Perry sustained a couple of key injuries in the game and will be shorthanded once again tonight. The injury situation is starting to take a toll on an already razor thin roster. The recent rash of injuries have forced younger players to step into the varsity role well before the team’s original plan.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rockets fall in three sets at EEHK
Paton-Churdan fell to 0-11 on the high school volleyball season when they lost on Thursday night at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in straight sets. Scores were 14-25, 11-25, 18-25, and P-C is now 0-4 in Rolling Valley Activities Conference play. Paige Teeples led the team in kills with eight. Emma Stream was...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wildcats Volleyball on a Hot Streak After Big Win in Ogden
There weren’t any competitions for the West Central Valley Wildcats yesterday, but Tuesday the volleyball team traveled to Ogden to face off against the Bulldogs, and came away with their third straight win. The Wildcats went on the attack, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19 respectively. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram cross-country ran at R-S Thursday
Greene County cross-country has had four meets this season and two of them have been in the three previous days. The Rams were at Story City yesterday for the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s boys’ team finished seventh in a 12 team field while the girls did not have enough runners for a team score.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cerna and West Pacing Perry Volleyball Attacks
Perry seniors Ashley Cerna and Kathryn West are pacing Perry in the offensive statistics through the first 15 games. Cerna has a team high 55 kills while West has added 41. Perry’s complete statistics are posted below. Offense. 1, Taylor Atwell, SR 12 15 35 80 14 14 78...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Football Bracing For Brutal Stretch of Schedule
The Perry football team is bracing for the most difficult stretch of games this season in the next few weeks. It all starts Friday night at Dewey Field when 7th ranked Indianola visits Perry. The game will mark a stretch of four ranked opponents in Iowa’s second largest class over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Andemichael Setting the Pace For Bluejays
Perry sophomore Yonas Andemichael is leading the Bluejay runners with an impressive 5k time of 18:30.84. The youngster has been a top 15 placer in each meet this season. Thad Stewart is enjoying a solid freshman season with a season best time of 19:56.56. Julian Guzman has a 19:27.66, Gannon Meis a 20:31.79 and Owen Myers a 20:51.24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Volleyball Tries To Get Back on Winning Track Tonight
The Perry volleyball team returns to the Sports Pavilion for a conference game against State Center West Marshall tonight at 7:00. The Jayettes have dropped four matches in a row after losing to Roland Story in straight sets Tuesday night 25-11, 25-10 and 25-5. Perry went 1-4 Saturday at the ACGC Invitational losing to both West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley in straight sets and Colfax Mingo in 3 sets. Perry defeated Madrid 22-20, and 22-20 to start the day. The Jayettes are currently 3-12 and 1-1 in Heart of Iowa action.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram runners to Roland-Story Meet today
After having just two cross-country meets from late August through last Thursday, the runners from Greene County have the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational today on the Riverbend Golf Course at Story City, their second meet in just three days. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s Rams were second in the team race on Tuesday...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Earlham
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team was looking to improve on their 3-8 record heading into Tuesday. The Panthers didn’t have an easy opponent. Earlham was coming into this matchup with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals came out and dominated the first two sets. Winning 25-14 and 25-13. Then things...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
After Long Break, Perry Swimmers Anxious to Get Back to Winning Ways
The Perry swim team is certainly off to a fantastic start this season and the Jayettes will return to the pool Thursday night for a triple dual with Ft Dodge and Algona. Perry enters the night 5-3 on the season with three of those wins coming against Algona. Perry defeated Algona 88-55 on August 25th, won a double dual against the Bulldogs on September 6th and most recently 84-69 on September 13th. That last win over Algona was the most recent action for Perry. The Jayettes have enjoyed their longest break of the season with eight days in between competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chargers Cross Country Wins AC/GC Invitational Thursday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and cross country climbs to the top in their own cross country meet Thursday. The Chargers boys team finish in first out 7 teams at the ACGC Invitational Meet with 22 points in Guthrie Center. Top indivdual finishers were Justin Reinhart in 2nd with a time of 17 minutes at 9 seconds and Andrew Mahaffey in 3rd place.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Cross Country Teams Head to Charger Invite Today
The Perry girls and boys cross country teams will travel to the Charger Cross Country Invitational tonight with a 5:30 varsity start. ACGC, Coon Rapids Bayard, East Mills, Exira, IKM, Lenox, Martensdale St Mary’s, Panorama and West Central Valley will highlight the field. The Perry boys have three of the fastest times in the field with Yonas Andemichael pacing the way with a season best 18:30.84.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Childhood Cancer Awareness at Linduska
When Greene County hosts Clarinda tomorrow night in high school football at Linduska Field in Jefferson, both teams will be on the same side, at least for a while because its Childhood Cancer Awareness night. Fans are being asked to wear gold to the game and to donate bubbles, silly putty, or play-doh, either at the game, or in advance of the game at Home State Bank in Jefferson. Shirts are available from Shine On Designs at More Time. All donations will be given to Blank Children’s Hospital. Avril Shahan will be the Kid Captain for the game and she’ll walk out to midfield with the Ram team captains for the toss of the coin. The public is asked help the football team & cheerleaders to support this cause.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
High School and Middle School Cross Country Teams Show Promise at ADM Meets
Yesterday the West Central Valley volleyball team traveled up to Ogden for their first game of the week. Tune in tomorrow when we have the stats and scores for you. Monday night the cross country teams were in Adel for meets hosted by ADM. The Wildcats were one of ten teams competing, with a few familiar names also running at the meets.
KCRG.com
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Tensions during Iowa City City High’s 34-0 blow out loss to Dowling Catholic last Friday are under review by school and state officials. Both incidents happened in the third quarter of the game Friday night. First, a Dowling player did something at the bottom of the pile that got him ejected.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fans encouraged to wear Gold tonight at Linduska for Childhood Cancer Awareness
Eight year-old Avril Shahan is tonight’s Kid Captain when the Greene County football team hosts Clarinda at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Shahan is in her second bought with a form of leukemia, which began when she was just three years old. It’s Children’s Cancer Awareness Night when the Rams host the Cardinals in a Class 2A District 8 contest between two teams that are 1-0 in district play. The Rams are 3-1 overall and Clarinda is 2-2 after having won its last two games.
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
Comments / 0