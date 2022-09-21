ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

whitewaterbanner.com

Whippet Varsity Downs Edgerton in 4 Sets

The JV Volleyball Teams played some good ball, but fell to the Tide in 3 sets at Edgerton on Thursday, September 22. The coaches are proud of the growth they are seeing. While the end result may not be a victory, the victories are in the improvements we are seeing in each athlete. We are excited for the program growth as a whole this season!
EDGERTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two was not to be

TOWN OF MERTON — In a game of huge offensive plays, Mukwonago’s defense made the biggest play of all. The top-ranked Indians stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to preserve a 31-30 victory over No. 5 Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference matchup of heavyweight unbeatens on Friday night.
MUKWONAGO, WI
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school

On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated

Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

Rock River Community Clinic Receives Recommendation for Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike (FQHC-LAL) Status

Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by Rock River Community Clinic. Rock River Community Clinic has officially been recommended for designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike (FQHC-LAL) by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). “We are proud and honored to reach this crucial step in our...
WATERTOWN, WI
CBS Minnesota

"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota

Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich

September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
ALLENTON, WI
Badger Herald

Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?

They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
MADISON, WI

