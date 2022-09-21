ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton PD pup Remi makes rounds

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
Courtesy photo|Clinton PD

On Monday, the Clinton Police Department’s new explosive-sniffing K-9 Remi was making the rounds. Clinton Police Lt. J.T. Honeycutt talked to Clinton-Sampson Rotary members about the department’s new K-9. Honeycutt said he is the dog’s handler, and he praises the K-9 for her intelligence and abilities, which include sniffing out explosives, weapons and ammunition. Remi is one of the few dogs in the state trained in sniffing out explosives. ‘She loves people,’ Honeycutt said, noting that the pair are making the rounds at local schools and community events to introduce the K-9. That included a trip Monday to New Life Christian Academy, where the two visited with students. There, K9 Remi did a demonstration to the children’s excitement then met with them for pictures.

Comments / 0

