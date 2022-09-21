Read full article on original website
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
New Oxford High shooting details emerge in lawsuit against school district
About a week before four students were shot to death in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...
fox2detroit.com
Attorney suing Oxford Schools criticizes staff for missing multiple red flags
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - One of the drawings that Ethan Crumbley authored that concerned his teachers to the point they tried notifying faculty at Oxford High School appeared to show a portrait of the teenager holding a firearm and pointing it. Another object could be a magazine. The drawing...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Several Dearborn pharmacies report robbery trend
“I don’t know why it’s happening in this community specifically, but there’s a lot of pharmacies here (in the Dearborn area)," Haidar reasoned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police debunk Southfield Freeway attempted human trafficking Facebook post
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Facebook post claiming a human trafficking attempt happened as a woman was getting onto the Southfield Freeway is false, according to Dearborn police. The post claims that a woman was getting onto the freeway from Michigan Avenue when a car stopped in front of...
New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting
DETROIT — (AP) — Some teachers and a counselor at a Michigan high school were aware of a teen's troubling interest in guns and violence months before he was accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding others, a lawyer representing victims' families said Thursday. “From literally the...
After school threats shut down Metro Detroit schools last week, MSP Lt. says they 'need help' from parents, students
Multiple schools across Metro Detroit were interrupted by threats of violence last week, leaving authorities asking for help keeping students safe. Michigan State Police are asking for help from parents and students.
News radio anchor killed in suspected murder-attempted suicide at Detroit area residence
MACOMB COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating what they described as a murder-attempted suicide at a suburban Detroit home that left a news radio anchor dead and four others injured. Chesterfield Township police said a 57-year-old man died and WWJ Newsradio 950 late Friday, Sept. 23 identified the person as...
Detroit News
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
Protestors call Ypsilanti Township license plate reader plan ‘mass surveillance’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It wasn’t on the agenda, but that didn’t stop a group of residents from showing up to give Ypsilanti Township leaders an earful about a plan under consideration to install automated license plate readers for use by police throughout the Ypsilanti area. Roughly 15...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
fox2detroit.com
Man points BB rifle at Detroit police van full of children
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man pointed a gun at a Detroit police van that was full of children Thursday night. According to police, an officer was transporting 6-8 children who are part of the violence prevention programs, Ceasefire Detroit and Brotherhood, just after 8:50 p.m. when someone in a Ford Explorer pulled alongside the van.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit
DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
