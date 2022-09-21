ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

New Oxford High shooting details emerge in lawsuit against school district

About a week before four students were shot to death in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
Detroit News

3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
WHIO Dayton

New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
Detroit News

Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
fox2detroit.com

Man points BB rifle at Detroit police van full of children

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man pointed a gun at a Detroit police van that was full of children Thursday night. According to police, an officer was transporting 6-8 children who are part of the violence prevention programs, Ceasefire Detroit and Brotherhood, just after 8:50 p.m. when someone in a Ford Explorer pulled alongside the van.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit

DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
