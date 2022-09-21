About a week before four students were shot to death in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...

