Mick Valertii
2d ago
RAM will probably blow away what exists. The RAM is superior to f-150. Unlike my 2018 Ford… it doesn’t leak rain water and shudder and shimmy itself apart.
2d ago
Whoopee! Another electric truck that only pull a 6,000 trailer 80 miles on a charge. Very useful!
Related
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers
Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want
Why would collectors pass on a rare classic 1969 Ford Mustang? We'll tell you. The post The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
