ALERT CENTER: Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer recalled due to presence of benzene

 3 days ago

Salon Technologies International has issued a voluntary recall of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer due to reports of benzene in the product.

Benzene is a known carcinogen which can cause leukemia, blood disorders and even blood cancers.

The company is recalling one lot, which contains 512 bottles of the product.

The lot number is 1166A with an expiration date of June 18, 2023.

The lot number and expiration date can be seen at the bottom of the package.

