ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin reportedly enlists serial killers, a cannibal to fight in Ukraine war

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Desperate Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to “recruit at least 50,000 convicts” to aid his escalated war — including serial killers and “at least one cannibal,” according to a leading expert.

Olga Romanova, the head of Russia Behind Bars, told the Daily Beast that some of the inmates her organization has worked with have already been seen in videos from the Ukrainian battlefields.

“Putin’s plan is to recruit at least 50,000 convicts,” she told the outlet, saying that Yevgeny Prigozhin — the head of Putin’s shadowy private army, the Wagner Group — has been touring prisons and promising inmates freedom if they serve six months on the front lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJFB2_0i49NypN00
The prison enlistment trips started in at least June, according to Ruslan Vakhapov, an attorney for Russia Behind Bars.

Prigozhin, widely known as “Putin’s chef,” has already sent more than 3,000 inmates to Ukraine — including “serial murderers, robbers and at least one cannibal,” Romanova told the Daily Beast.

The latest war tactic was something out of her “worst nightmares,” she told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fPZF_0i49NypN00
The “worst nightmares” recruitment is being led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Putin’s shadowy private army, the Wagner Group, who has been filmed touring prisons.

The prison enlistment trips started in at least June, according to Ruslan Vakhapov, an attorney for Russia Behind Bars.

“Originally, Wagner grabbed mostly those convicted for homicide … But now, their fishing net takes everybody in, including man-eaters,” the attorney told the Beast.

“So far we know of one case of recruitment among Russian cannibals.”

That was just one example of how the “murkiest characters” are being enlisted for the war, Vakhapov insisted.

“I just spoke with the wife of a serial killer convicted in Kostroma. He was supposed to spend five more years behind bars, but Wagner had freed him, so the wife was terrified he might [come back] and attack her for filing for divorce,” the attorney said.

“Pretty much all murderers we have on our watch have been recruited and they die like flies in Ukraine,” he said.

“Out of the first 42 convicts recruited in the first group, only three survived,” Romanova told the Daily Beast.

“Out of the second group of 66 convicts, only six returned, including one who had lost his arm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuKhs_0i49NypN00
The recruits “die like flies in Ukraine,” Russia Behind Bars attorney Ruslan Vakhapov told the Daily Beast.

The recruitment drive showed just how desperate Putin has become, one Ukraine war expert told the outlet.

“By arming these goblins and sending psychos and maniacs to the front, Putin shows the weakness of his army, which has been badly losing,” insisted Anton Naumlyuk, founder of Ukraine’s Graty media group.

Wagner Group veteran Marat Gabidullin warned that despite officially being a private military group, Wagner leader “Prigozhin has unlimited authority, he can kick a door to any prison colony open.

“It’s time to look into this phenomenon now, before they start recruiting in orphanages,” Gabidullin told the outlet.

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yevgeny Prigozhin
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Serial Killers#Cannibals#Russian#The Daily Beast#The Wagner Group
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Drafting 'Sons of Russian Mothers' Will Be His End: Slovakia

A top official from Slovakia has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization that will call up to 300,000 soldiers to join the war in Ukraine will result in him being ousted from office. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Putin's draft "reveals the wretchedness with which he acts." "It...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
The Independent

Voices: Planned walkouts from Russia’s speech and the elephant in the room: Inside the UN General Assembly

We’re back. It’s the Super Bowl of intergovernmental meetings, the annual event the shareholders of Ferrero Rocher dream of. This week is the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly — and the most important date in the calendar for diplomats like me.This year’s General Assembly couldn’t be more timely; yet global optimism and internal morale at the UN are both low. Voices calling for recovery from the Covid pandemic are being drowned out by the noise of world leaders condemning the Ukrainian crisis. Diplomats representing countries around the world have been arguing among themselves about which is...
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy