It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be Buried Wearing These Surprising Items
Speculation as to the items Queen Elizabeth will be buried with appear to point to a simple adornment of some of her most beloved and treasured jewelry pieces.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover
Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos
Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
Palace Releases Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Private Burial
After the Queen's coffin was placed in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, a private burial was held for her family in the King George VI Memorial Chapel A touching photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the late monarch following her private burial on Monday. The Royal Family's Instagram account paid tribute to the Queen alongside a stunning photo of her walking through the countryside. In the picture, the Queen is holding a walking stick while wearing a green coat and patterned head scarf. She was photographed at...
Snapping 'moving carpet' – Queen's corgis tested palace loyalties
Never at home unless surrounded by her favourite breed, the Queen championed corgis even though courtiers feared for their ankles
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
How Much Did Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost? Breaking Down the Expensive Ceremony
An expensive tribute. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an event unlike anything the United Kingdom has ever seen — and the cost reflected that fact. The British government hasn't confirmed the exact cost of the event, but a former royal security officer told the New York Post that he believes the security alone will cost […]
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Queen Elizabeth has returned to London. The late monarch's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, after being flown into RAF Northolt from Scotland, where the Queen "peacefully" died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle on September 8. Her daughter Princess Anne traveled with the casket, which reached the royal residence around 8 p.m. local time.
Rare, Previously Unseen Photos of Queen Elizabeth Were Just Released by Buckingham Palace
On Monday, September 19, after a grand state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, processed up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, and received with a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, following the pomp and ceremony of the day, the royal family were able to bid their matriarch a final farewell away from the public eye, as a private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
