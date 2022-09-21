Read full article on original website
Cityzap bus: Scrapping York to Leeds service 'disaster for disabled people'
The scrapping of a bus service between York and Leeds is a "potential disaster" for people with disabilities, a campaigner has warned. Operator Transdev said the fast Cityzap service was not sustainable as passenger numbers had not recovered from Covid. The service will cease on 19 November. Disability campaigner Flick...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes
A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Furious locals speak out over 'anti-racist' street signs erected across neighbourhoods where nearly 70 per cent of residents have a foreign background: 'What called for that?'
The placing of a 'woke' anti-racism street signs near a Sydney war memorial has been called 'disrespectful', treacherous' and 'un-Australian' by outraged locals. Cumberland Council in western Sydney has put up 50 bright red 'street signs' that say '#racismNOTwelcome' as part of a citywide social media campaign to promote inclusion.
Oxford City Council's clampdown on short lets waste pick-ups
Homeowners who rent out properties as self-catering and holiday lets will pay for their own rubbish collections as part of a council clampdown. Oxford City Council has repeatedly called for more regulation of short lets, with many advertised online, most commonly on Airbnb. Its leader said about 1,400 properties being...
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased. Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation. Gurney was jailed for six years and...
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
Hundreds of jobs go as Aberdeen paper mill goes into administration
A historic Aberdeen paper mill has gone into administration with the loss of more than 300 jobs. Stoneywood paper mill has operated for more than 250 years. In 2019, the business was sold to a new parent company, securing the jobs at the mill. Administrators have now been appointed at...
Day care centre closed unlawfully, court rules
A council failed to properly consider the needs of elderly disabled people when it closed a day care centre, a judge has ruled. Lady Carmichael said Scottish Borders Council did not contemplate the impact that closing the centre in Hawick would have on a woman with Alzheimer's. The judge ruled...
Warwick University professor goes missing during Chile research trip
A Warwickshire professor has gone missing during a research trip in South America, police say. Prof Tom Marsh, a University of Warwick academic from Rugby, had been visiting La Silla Observatory in Chile. He was last spoken to on Friday evening. Warwickshire Police said it was liaising with the Foreign...
More than 30,000 bins delivered in mid Devon for new service
More than 30,000 new wheelie bins have been delivered across mid Devon as part of a new waste collection system. From 10 October the new service will mean non-recyclable black bag waste is collected every three weeks. Food waste will still be picked up each week, with recycling and garden...
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
Essex waste incinerator 'better for climate than landfill'
A new £600m incinerator will be better for the environment than sending waste to landfill, the company building it has claimed, as construction continues. The plant at Rivenhall, near Braintree, Essex, will generate electricity by burning unrecyclable waste from 2025. Campaigners are concerned about air pollution and reducing recycling...
