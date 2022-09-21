Read full article on original website
Related
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
KTSA
Texas home builders say market and prices have peaked
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The red-hot real estate market in the most populated cities in Texas appears to be cooling down some. According to a new report from HomesUSA.com, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and Austin fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. But the number of active listings in the MLSs in those same markets jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.
RELATED PEOPLE
Matthew McConaughey teases future presidential run
Though McConaughey didn't make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he'd consider it in the future and he'd "be arrogant not to."
enchantingtexas.com
25 Famous Quotes About Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas is a city with a rich history and culture. From its days as a small frontier town to its present-day status as a major metropolitan area, Austin has always been a place that people have been drawn to. Over the years, many famous and notable people have had...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Waterside Estate in Jonestown with Breathtaking Views in Every Direction Asking for $7.85 Million
The Estate in Jonestown, a majestic home on the shores of Lake Travis with the home sited on a gradual slope to the water with a walkable stone path, the views are breathtaking in every direction is now available for sale. This home located at 17703 Breakwater Dr, Jonestown, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-924-8442) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jonestown.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
AOL Corp
7 cities where the cost of living could be dropping soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not necessarily affordable, are at least more affordable than hotspots like New York and San Francisco, where even a small apartment goes for big bucks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vivathematadors.com
It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns
I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map
TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
KVUE
Tracking the tropics: There's potential for activity in the Gulf of Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas — Even though the peak of hurricane season was on Sept. 10, we're tracking an extremely active Atlantic basin. There are currently several areas of tropical development the KVUE Weather Team is monitoring, but we'll be keeping an extra close eye on a tropical wave heading toward the Caribbean.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0