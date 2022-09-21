ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

NewsTalk 1290

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Dive Bars in Austin

Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls

Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
AUSTIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders say market and prices have peaked

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The red-hot real estate market in the most populated cities in Texas appears to be cooling down some. According to a new report from HomesUSA.com, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and Austin fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. But the number of active listings in the MLSs in those same markets jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

25 Famous Quotes About Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas is a city with a rich history and culture. From its days as a small frontier town to its present-day status as a major metropolitan area, Austin has always been a place that people have been drawn to. Over the years, many famous and notable people have had...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?

Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Majestic Waterside Estate in Jonestown with Breathtaking Views in Every Direction Asking for $7.85 Million

The Estate in Jonestown, a majestic home on the shores of Lake Travis with the home sited on a gradual slope to the water with a walkable stone path, the views are breathtaking in every direction is now available for sale. This home located at 17703 Breakwater Dr, Jonestown, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-924-8442) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jonestown.
JONESTOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX

Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
GEORGETOWN, TX
AOL Corp

7 cities where the cost of living could be dropping soon

Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not necessarily affordable, are at least more affordable than hotspots like New York and San Francisco, where even a small apartment goes for big bucks.
AUSTIN, TX
It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns

I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map

TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Tracking the tropics: There's potential for activity in the Gulf of Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas — Even though the peak of hurricane season was on Sept. 10, we're tracking an extremely active Atlantic basin. There are currently several areas of tropical development the KVUE Weather Team is monitoring, but we'll be keeping an extra close eye on a tropical wave heading toward the Caribbean.
AUSTIN, TX
