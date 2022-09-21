Read full article on original website
The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing
The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
Centro in Minneapolis is expanding across Twin Cities
The popular restaurant Centro is gearing up to open a third location, this time in St. Paul. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has the details.
Oktoberfests and taco tours: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🍻 Oktoberfest celebrations have begun, and plenty of breweries around the metro are partying this weekend. Check out Fulton Beer, Wild Mind Ales, Inver Grove Brewing Co. and The Black Forest Inn. Free entry. For a family-friendly event, check out ROCtoberFest at the St. Louis Park recreation center tomorrow night. $5 entry, kids 5 and under free.😱 Shop some spooky memorabilia at the Fright Night Market tonight at Arbeiter Brewing, and stay for a free screening of “Fright Night” the movie. Free. 🌮 Take a delicious walk down Lake Street for the annual Taco Tour on Saturday. It’s self-guided, but...
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell
A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville. A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45
The distinctive chef of a former Stillwater restaurant and pirate bar has died at the age of 45. Shawn Smalley, who ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade before its closure in 2018, died on Sept. 9. He had gone into cardiac arrest following a seizure, and...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one
(Troy, MI)--New airport rankings by JD Power put Minneapolis-St. Paul International at number one in the “mega” airport category. Those are U-S airports with at least 33 million passengers per year. MSP ranked highest in passenger satisfaction with 800 points on a one-thousand-point scale. The study ranks airports on their terminal facilities, arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in baggage, and food, beverage, and retail. San Francisco International ranked second while Detroit and JFK in New York tied for third.
Nonstop Flights from Minneapolis
Living in the third-coldest state in the U.S., Minnesotans, we presume, would be thrilled to escape the winter weather for any tropical destination. For the most impatient, freezing travelers, the options for direct flights are limited, but the places they can reach with no stops are still among our favorite Caribbean spots.
Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million
The Har Mar Mall in Roseville is changing hands for $50 million, with a Texas real estate firm the buyers. A certificate of real estate value shows that the mall off of Snelling Avenue and County Road B is being sold at a price of $50.25 million. The buyers are...
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
PrairieCare Begins Large Expansion in Brooklyn Park
PrairieCare held a groundbreaking to expand its hospital in northern Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. The health system, which offers psychiatric services for all ages, is adding 30 inpatient beds for youth in Brooklyn Park. Local dignitaries and mental health professionals gathered Tuesday to celebrate the expansion along Highway 610 in...
