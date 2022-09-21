ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WFH in 2021? You weren't the one one

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 5 days ago

Data: U.S. Census Bureau ; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

One in five Minnesotans primarily worked from home in 2021, a 14% increase from before the pandemic, new U.S. Census data shows.

  • In Minneapolis, the share of remote workers jumps to close to 35%.

The big picture: The number of Americans working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, writes Axios' Erin Doherty. .

  • The figures, released last week, provide more evidence of how the pandemic upended how we work, play and live.

Between the lines: With more people working from their home offices, commuting by public transportation was cut in half nationwide, per the Census data .

  • That impact has been seen here in the Twin Cities, where ridership remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

Take a look at our interactive map.

