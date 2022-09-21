If you're a stock market investor looking for some relief in crypto, you've been out of luck this year. Stocks and cryptocurrencies are very different kinds of investments. Yet the stock market and cryptos like bitcoin and ether have moved largely in tandem with one another during many of the major ups and downs investors have endured in 2022. Just look at June, when the S&P 500 fell into a bear market — and bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, also plunged.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO