Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Stocks and Crypto Prices Are Following the Same Patterns. What Does That Mean for Investors?
If you're a stock market investor looking for some relief in crypto, you've been out of luck this year. Stocks and cryptocurrencies are very different kinds of investments. Yet the stock market and cryptos like bitcoin and ether have moved largely in tandem with one another during many of the major ups and downs investors have endured in 2022. Just look at June, when the S&P 500 fell into a bear market — and bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, also plunged.
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
NEWSBTC
Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - On May 11, Scott Odell, an analyst at British crypto lender Blockchain.com, instant messaged Edward Zhao of Three Arrows Capital asking that the Singapore hedge fund repay at least part of a $270 million loan.
How Coinbase's $1B crypto philanthropy ambitions left a trail of disappointment and workers in the lurch
Inside the murky world of crypto-based charity: a force for good or for marketing ambitions?
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Predicts Imminent BTC Rally – Here’s His Target
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash this year says he expects BTC to rally in the coming days. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 521,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has broken out of its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframe and is now en route to his target at $23,000.
financefeeds.com
Coinbase approved to offer crypto for Dutch users
Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has been handed regulatory approval to operate as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands. The move comes barely two months after its rival Binance was slapped with a 3.3 million euro fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the Netherlands without registration.
Comments / 0