ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nasdaq Inc#Https T Co Ieilhzpfe8#Digital Assets Unit#Crypto Exchange#Gemini
CoinTelegraph

JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’

While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
Money

Stocks and Crypto Prices Are Following the Same Patterns. What Does That Mean for Investors?

If you're a stock market investor looking for some relief in crypto, you've been out of luck this year. Stocks and cryptocurrencies are very different kinds of investments. Yet the stock market and cryptos like bitcoin and ether have moved largely in tandem with one another during many of the major ups and downs investors have endured in 2022. Just look at June, when the S&P 500 fell into a bear market — and bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, also plunged.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000

A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Coinbase approved to offer crypto for Dutch users

Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has been handed regulatory approval to operate as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands. The move comes barely two months after its rival Binance was slapped with a 3.3 million euro fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the Netherlands without registration.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy