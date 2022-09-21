Read full article on original website
Man charged with defacing Washington Monument with anti-government message
A man was caught red-handed after vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint and an anti-government message. Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of trespassing, tampering and vandalism, the U.S. Park Police announced Wednesday. Splattered across the base of...
Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone
A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted
I have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury. You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved. As well as taking in a round of golf at his northern Virginia course, he was also overseeing renovations at his course as it gears up to host a LIV Golf event next year, Business Insider reported.
'Classified' Folder On Display In Trump Tower Sign Of 'Contemptuous' Attitude: Watchdog
An empty folder marked “Classified” and a Situation Room brochure on display at a Trump Tower bar further expose Donald Trump’s “contemptuous” attitude toward the law and U.S. security issues, charged the leader of a national watchdog organization. “It’s a really cavalier approach to a...
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine
Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest
Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about his Monday visit to Washington, D.C., amid rampant rumors about his potential arrest or health problems. Trump was first spotted arriving at Virginia's Dulles Airport on Monday morning ahead of an unannounced visit to the nation's capital. This news sparked a wave of speculation online, with many suggesting that the former president was either about to be arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or was set to visit Walter Reed Hospital for medical reasons.
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ruling removing him from office over Jan 6 participation
A New Mexico county commissioner who was removed from office by a judge for attending the January 6 Capitol Hill riot is appealing the decision to the state Supreme Court. Cowboys for Trump co-founder and former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin notified the high court on Tuesday of his intent to appeal a ruling earlier this month that removed him from his position as an elected official in Southern New Mexico.
Jan. 6 committee: Ginni Thomas agrees to appear in Wednesday hearing
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview next week with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Ginni Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up...
