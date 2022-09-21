Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Accident in Wapello County
A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning west of Eldon. According to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 16 at 5:09 AM. A GMC box truck driven by 53-year-old Ronald Lee Carlson of Bloomfield stuck 29-year-old Makayla White of Bloomfield who was walking on the roadway.
Pickup, SUV collide west of Perry airport on Iowa Highway 141
A pickup truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning west of the Perry Municipal Airport on Iowa Highway 141. No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of the state highway. The pickup sustained front-end damage, and the SUV sustained driver’s side...
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel.
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
Woman Arrested After Polk County High Speed Chase
(Polk County, IA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania is facing a long list of charges after a high speed chase in the Des Moines area. Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Dukes is accused of trying to use a stolen I-D to withdraw thousands of dollars from Community Choice Credit Unions in Ankeny and Altoona late Wednesday afternoon, then leading police on a high speed chase, topping speeds of 100-miles per hour. Altoona Police Lt. Alyssa Wilson tells WHO Radio News the chase briefly hit 133 miles per hour. According to police scanner traffic, the chase ended in a crash eastern Polk County, at NE 46th Avenue and 116 Street, south of Mitchellville.
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon
ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a GMC box truck early Thursday morning. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 16, west of Eldon. Officials said the truck hit Makayla White, 29, of...
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
‘Prehistoric remains’ of man found in Iowa River, Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms
(FOX 9) - The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced it’s investigating human remains found in the Iowa River that might possibly have ‘prehistoric’ origin. In early August Marshall County Conservation directed Deputies to a remote area in the river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by staff while conducting a biological and wildlife survey.
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic. . After...
Iowa man identified as victim in deadly weekend motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines. Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
Bondurant barn fire under investigation
Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, several fire crews responded to the blaze. There were no deaths or injuries reported in the fire.
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
