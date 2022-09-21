Read full article on original website
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
14news.com
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness. The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro. Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The Commissioner of Kentucky...
wamwamfm.com
Evansville Business Closes After 70 Years
An Evansville business is closing up shop after 70 years in operation. Cheaper products coming from overseas is cited for Crescent Plastics losing customers and forcing the closure. Crescent, which has been in business since 1949 will stop production by early December and cease operations by New Years. Scott Schroeder...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
wevv.com
Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes
A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
WTVW
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
WBKO
Two women missing from Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
14news.com
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
wevv.com
Fall activities begin at Mayse Farm Market on Saturday
Fall is upon us, and Mayse Farm Market in Evansville, Indiana, is preparing for its seasonal activities. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 24, Mayse Farm Market will kick off its fall season. Activities this fall include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a five-acre corn maze, duck races, and new this year, an...
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
