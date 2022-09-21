Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.

