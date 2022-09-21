Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices. A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.
Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
KCJJ
Coralville woman arrested after alleged assault at H Bar
A Coralville woman was arrested this week after an alleged assault at Iowa City’s H Bar last Saturday night. According to the police report, the incident occurred at 3:20 am in the South Van Buren Street bar. 24-year-old Penny Johnson of 20th Avenue reportedly ran towards the victim and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. Johnson then allegedly continued to stand over the victim and threw multiple punches, knocked her to the ground when she stumbled up, and kicked her in the head, causing serious bleeding.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
ourquadcities.com
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
KCRG.com
Police looking for information on Bobcat UTV theft
Police looking for information on Bobcat UTV theft
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
Police: Suspect shot gas-station customer on the side of the head
A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police said he shot a gas-station customer on the side of the head on Saturday, Sept. 3.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowan who was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, was found guilty on all seven criminal counts Friday. Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod
An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
KCRG.com
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
KCJJ
Iowa City transient allegedly called ex-girlfriend from squad car while being arrested for assault
Iowa City transient asked to leave residence of ex girlfriend charged with assault. An Iowa City transient who was reportedly at his ex-girlfriend’s residence refused to leave and called her from the back of a squad car while he was being transported to jail on assault charges. Police say...
KCJJ
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
