The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This means it is time for some Rams Week 3 bold predictions. Los Angeles bounced back from its 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener with 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Playing against a team that is projected to finish at the bottom of rankings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored 17-3.

