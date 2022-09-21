ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Evolution Continues Expansion in Michigan

September 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // WOODBURY, Minn. - Pet Evolution is making its debut in Michigan. The brand has awarded local entrepreneurs Ryan and Trish Gusick with a Regional Developer License focusing on the Greater Metro Detroit area and Grand Rapids. With three locations currently open, and seven more...
Snap Fitness Continues North American Expansion with Multi-Unit Development Deal in Northern New Jersey and the Hamptons

September 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEW JERSEY - Snap Fitness announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring at least three locations to the northern New Jersey and the Hamptons area in New York. Snap Fitness will further expand into the region, specifically targeting locations in Morris County along with locations in the South Hampton area.
