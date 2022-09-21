Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
UF Health Jacksonville seeing patients' health improve through their Food Pharmacy program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of hunger on the first coast has only gotten worse in the past year exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation, according to Feeding Northeast Florida. September 23 is Hunger Action Day. It's a day to bring awareness to the need and what is going...
Former Terry Parker track star Aaron Bell vows to come back stronger after injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During his senior year at Terry Parker High School Aaron Bell was at the top of his game. The track star made winning state titles on the track look effortless and he had all the top universities recruiting him. Eventually, he chose to take his talents to the University of Houston. There he would be coached by USA Olympic great Carl Lewis.
Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends this weekend but will it open again?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — This weekend is the last hurrah for a summer staple as Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends. You can still go to the arcade, play mini golf and ride go-carts, but after over a year of uncertainty on whether or not Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach would close, could this be the last weekend ever for its waterpark?
USS Orleck opening to the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board. The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March. It is a landmark piece...
Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Hunger Action Day: UF Health Jacksonville grocery store
"This grocery store set up is in UF Health Jacksonville and only for patients. It goes beyond what is in the cart."
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ at Jacksonville’s Moran Theatre
Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop on the journey is a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help.
Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Seeking “Total Pigs” for Anniversary Celebration
Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
Tim Tebow is opening a new restaurant near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Sept. 21 a new restaurant, Clean Juice, will be opening a location in Jacksonville. Clean Juice is a USDA-certified organic green juice and food bar franchise. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This franchise has partnered with Tim Tebow, who is also its brand...
Bradford moves into power poll top 10
Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville closes without warning citing 'water outage'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of a Jacksonville fitness club hoping to work out, instead find themselves worked up. Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville has closed its doors. We’re working to learn if and when the Dunn Avenue gym will re-open. “I just want to know how are y’all...
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
Puerto Rican resource center opening in Jacksonville after devastating hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Puerto Rican community is coming together to help families whose lives were destroyed by Hurricane Fiona. Work has begun on a new Puerto Rican resource center to help families get settled after they move from the island to Jacksonville. "Lost the houses, bridges are...
'Deborah Roberts: I'm' now on display at Cummer Museum
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum is the new temporary home for the work of nationally acclaimed artist Deborah Roberts. Roberts's art has been catching the eye of collectors like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the Obamas. Her latest exhibition is showing beauty, body, race, and identity through the lens of black children.
Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue advises beachgoers to stay out of the water this weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Lifeguards say stay out of the water this weekend on First Coast beaches. Strong winds are creating large waves and rip currents. The strong winds and large waves were felt across Jacksonville Beach Friday. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says “knee deep is too deep.” Also, it’s better to avoid the ocean this weekend, but it didn’t stop the curiosity of many to see what the weather was really like out there Friday.
Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
Panel held Thursday in Jacksonville to educate the public on human trafficking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. It is an unsettling statistic. Florida ranks third in the United States for reported human trafficking cases according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Even one person being trafficked is too many, that’s why Jacksonville non-profit,
Jacksonville, FL
