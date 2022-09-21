Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO