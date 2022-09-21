ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Former Terry Parker track star Aaron Bell vows to come back stronger after injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During his senior year at Terry Parker High School Aaron Bell was at the top of his game. The track star made winning state titles on the track look effortless and he had all the top universities recruiting him. Eventually, he chose to take his talents to the University of Houston. There he would be coached by USA Olympic great Carl Lewis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

USS Orleck opening to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board. The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March. It is a landmark piece...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tim Tebow
News4Jax.com

‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ at Jacksonville’s Moran Theatre

Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop on the journey is a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Seeking “Total Pigs” for Anniversary Celebration

Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford moves into power poll top 10

Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Deborah Roberts: I'm' now on display at Cummer Museum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum is the new temporary home for the work of nationally acclaimed artist Deborah Roberts. Roberts's art has been catching the eye of collectors like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the Obamas. Her latest exhibition is showing beauty, body, race, and identity through the lens of black children.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue advises beachgoers to stay out of the water this weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Lifeguards say stay out of the water this weekend on First Coast beaches. Strong winds are creating large waves and rip currents. The strong winds and large waves were felt across Jacksonville Beach Friday. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says “knee deep is too deep.” Also, it’s better to avoid the ocean this weekend, but it didn’t stop the curiosity of many to see what the weather was really like out there Friday.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
