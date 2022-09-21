ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Mr. Trash Wheel Fan Fest' returns after three years

By Madeline Thompson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
After a three-year hiatus, the 'Mr. Trash Wheel Fan Fest' returns to Baltimore's Inner Harbor this year.

It's an evening dedicated to the hard work done by Mr. Trash Wheel, preventing thousands of pounds of trash from sitting in the Inner Harbor every year.
The festival had been virtual the past few years because of the pandemic.

This year's festival is Saturday, Sept. 24 at Peabody Heights Brewery. The event is only for people 21 and older.

The festival will have trash wheel inspired beers, art and local food trucks.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., tickets are 40 dollars until the day of, when they increase to 45 dollars.

According to Baltimore Waterfront Partnership's website, a ticket to the event will get you:

  • Limited edition Trash Wheel Fan Fest metal cup
  • All-you-can-drink Peabody Heights beer
  • Activities
  • Food for purchase from local food trucks

