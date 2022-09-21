ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
US News and World Report

Israeli Officer Kills Palestinian Suspected of Stabbing Attack

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli officer killed a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a traffic junction between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israeli police said. The suspected assailant got out of his car at a traffic light near the city of Modi'in in Israel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Emmanuel Macron
US News and World Report

French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing

PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran's Guards Launch Artillery Attack on Militants in Iraqi Kurdistan

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, Iranian state television reported. "Headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists" based in northern Iraq were targeted by the Guards, state TV said, in reference to Kurdish rebel groups based...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria - Residents

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said on Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Malaria#Gross Domestic Product#Government Of Pakistan#Karachi#Irc
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Driver, Say He Tried to Ram Them

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian motorist in disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the latest casualty in a spate of violence. The Israeli military said the man had tried to ram them but his family said they believed he had...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power

ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

South Korea Says North Korea Test-Fired Missile Toward Sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday did not immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew. The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Biden, Philippines' Marcos Discuss Tensions in South China Sea

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there. Biden and Marcos held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
AFP

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul's military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. "Pyongyang could be making a show of strength while a US aircraft carrier is visiting South Korea for defense exercises," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Erdogan Says Prisoner Exchange Is Important Step Towards Ending Ukraine War

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the prisoner swap carried out by Russia and Ukraine, involving almost 300 people and mediated by Turkey, was an important step towards ending the war, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday. Among those swapped, five senior Ukrainian commanders have arrived in Turkey,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Complaints About Russia's Chaotic Mobilisation Grow Louder

LONDON (Reuters) -The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

More Than 730 Detained in Anti-Mobilisation Protests Across Russia - Rights Group

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 730 people were detained across Russia at protests against a mobilisation order on Saturday, a rights group said, three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two for the conflict in Ukraine. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Cambodia Still Searching for at Least 10 Chinese Missing From Sunken Boat

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian rescuers were still searching on Saturday for at least 10 missing Chinese nationals after a boat with more than 40 people on board sank near islands off the coastal town of Sihanoukville, the provincial government said. At least one body has been found, and there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

UK Says Russia Struck Dam This Week on Siverskyi Donets River

(Reuters) - Russia struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River in northeast Ukraine this week using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons, the British military said on Saturday. The attack on Sept. 21 and 22 followed an earlier one on the Karachunivske dam near Krivyi Rih in central...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

In Poor, Rural Buryatia, Russia's Partial Mobilisation Hits Hard

LONDON (Reuters) - A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to boost the armies fighting in Ukraine, officials arrived at Alexander Bezdorozhny's house with draft papers ordering him to present himself for service. But they were calling on a dead man. Bezdorozhny, who suffered from chronic...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy