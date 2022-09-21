Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Israeli Officer Kills Palestinian Suspected of Stabbing Attack
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli officer killed a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a traffic junction between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israeli police said. The suspected assailant got out of his car at a traffic light near the city of Modi'in in Israel,...
N.Korea May Be Preparing to Test Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, S.Korea Military Says -Yonhap
(Reuters) - South Korea's military has detected signs that North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, days before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The military detected preparations this week in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea,...
French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing
PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
Iran's Guards Launch Artillery Attack on Militants in Iraqi Kurdistan
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, Iranian state television reported. "Headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists" based in northern Iraq were targeted by the Guards, state TV said, in reference to Kurdish rebel groups based...
Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria - Residents
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said on Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Driver, Say He Tried to Ram Them
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian motorist in disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the latest casualty in a spate of violence. The Israeli military said the man had tried to ram them but his family said they believed he had...
African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power
ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
South Korea Says North Korea Test-Fired Missile Toward Sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday did not immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew. The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.
Biden, Philippines' Marcos Discuss Tensions in South China Sea
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there. Biden and Marcos held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines...
Turtle concern: Australian businessman denies threatening to sell Conflict Islands to China
Ian Gowrie-Smith says he was frustrated the Australian government did not respond to urgent funding request for turtle conservation
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul's military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. "Pyongyang could be making a show of strength while a US aircraft carrier is visiting South Korea for defense exercises," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
Erdogan Says Prisoner Exchange Is Important Step Towards Ending Ukraine War
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the prisoner swap carried out by Russia and Ukraine, involving almost 300 people and mediated by Turkey, was an important step towards ending the war, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday. Among those swapped, five senior Ukrainian commanders have arrived in Turkey,...
Complaints About Russia's Chaotic Mobilisation Grow Louder
LONDON (Reuters) -The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering...
More Than 730 Detained in Anti-Mobilisation Protests Across Russia - Rights Group
MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 730 people were detained across Russia at protests against a mobilisation order on Saturday, a rights group said, three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two for the conflict in Ukraine. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said...
Cambodia Still Searching for at Least 10 Chinese Missing From Sunken Boat
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian rescuers were still searching on Saturday for at least 10 missing Chinese nationals after a boat with more than 40 people on board sank near islands off the coastal town of Sihanoukville, the provincial government said. At least one body has been found, and there...
UK Says Russia Struck Dam This Week on Siverskyi Donets River
(Reuters) - Russia struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River in northeast Ukraine this week using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons, the British military said on Saturday. The attack on Sept. 21 and 22 followed an earlier one on the Karachunivske dam near Krivyi Rih in central...
In Poor, Rural Buryatia, Russia's Partial Mobilisation Hits Hard
LONDON (Reuters) - A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to boost the armies fighting in Ukraine, officials arrived at Alexander Bezdorozhny's house with draft papers ordering him to present himself for service. But they were calling on a dead man. Bezdorozhny, who suffered from chronic...
