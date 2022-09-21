Read full article on original website
Related
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush to resign as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent
Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district. School board members voted in April to merge three middle schools in the district - to two starting in 2026. Cedar Rapids updating playgrounds to be more inclusive. Updated: 4 hours ago. The city is working to make playgrounds...
eaglevoice.com
College continues support for student transportation
In response to student needs for access to technical programs at Kirkwood Community College’s main campus, last fall administrators in Student Services initiated a pilot transportation program designed to help defray costs. The service, which transports students between the college’s main campus, its Iowa city location, the University of...
iowapublicradio.org
West Liberty direct assistance program in limbo following mayor's resignation
It’s been a long year for West Liberty City Council. The volunteer fire department threatened to end services over issues with city management. Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported the city’s hire of a former Marion police officer who was fired for dishonesty. And conversations over an American Rescue Plan-funded direct assistance program—while initially supported by the council—have stalled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KCRG.com
More inclusive playgrounds are coming to Cedar Rapids, part of a growing trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 20-year-old playground at a popular Cedar Rapids Park is getting a more inclusive replacement. The city is working to make playgrounds accessible to children of all abilities as it updates its parks. If you’ve been to Bever Park over the last few days you’ve probably...
Daily Iowan
UI student arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing lawful assembly at event in Iowa Memorial Union
A University of Iowa student was arrested on Tuesday night after kicking a table during a Turning Point USA at the UI meeting, a conservative nonprofit student organization, in the Iowa Memorial Union. The student, Travell Wright, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing lawful assembly. Wright also received the...
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
School threat on Friday unsubstantiated, says district spokesperson
UPDATE: Davenport Police say an incident involving a threat at West High School, Davenport, remains under investigation. Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Davenport Police, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about a possible threat to students and staff at West High School. “To ensure...
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
KCRG.com
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowan who was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, was found guilty on all seven criminal counts Friday. Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Issues Drinking Water Advisory
The City of Ainsworth has issued a statement regarding their water supply. The city encountered an issue with their water supply distribution Thursday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that residents boil their water. It is suggested that all water be boiled for one minute prior to use in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. The city is recommending this be done until further notice. When regular water service is restored, there may be air in piping and water may appear discolored. Those using water in the city should run water first from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub to clear the lines.
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom will lay off 231 people at its Cedar Rapids distribution center effective October 18. Earlier this week, Nordstrom confirmed the job cuts were coming, but the number of cuts and date those cuts go into effect have now been confirmed by a formal notice the company is required to file with the state for mass layoffs.
KCRG.com
Benton school bus crash sends 3 students to hospital
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community School District Superintendent has confirmed that a school bus carrying 9 students collided with an SUV on a gravel road near the 76th Street and 23rd Avenue intersection, northeast of Blairstown. The bus was taking 9 kids aged between preschool and high...
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
IHSAA Investigating Player Actions in Iowa City High-West Des Moines Dowling Game [VIDEO]
The happenings surrounding another Iowa high school football game played last week are now under the microscope. This time, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is taking a second look at what happened during the game itself. Let's begin with some background. Last year, Iowa City High beat West...
Comments / 0