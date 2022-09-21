Read full article on original website
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Own Private Equity Firm
No longer simply a fixture of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has also built her own successful company, Skims, and has recently announced her latest venture. The Wall Street Journal reported that together with a former Carlyle Group partner, Jay Sammons, Kardashian is launching her own private equity firm in 2022.
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million
Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Cheat Meals Amidst Mostly Plant-Based Diet
Kim Kardashian, 41, has experimented with plant-based diets over the years, but she took such a diet seriously after watching some documentaries about it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website POOSH. In her Aug. 26 chat with the lifestyle and wellness site, she shared why living a plant-based lifestyle works for her and even detailed what her favorite cheat meals are when she decides to give herself some leniency. While the mom of four said plant-based tacos are her go-to meal, when she craves something a little naughty, she goes for something doughy. “Pizza, for sure,” she noted. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Do Their Trademark Tongue Kiss Front Row at Her Boohoo Show
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a new makeout spot: New York Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the newlyweds sat front row at the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian runway show to celebrate The Kardashian star's first of two collections with brand. And of course they shared one of their trademark tongue kisses during the show.
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Kim Kardashian Slays Backless Jumpsuit While Supporting Kylie At Cosmetics Event
Kylie Jenner launched a collection of new products at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 24, and her big sis, Kim Kardashian, was on-hand to show her support. Even though Kylie was the woman of the hour, Kim definitely stood out in her own right. The newly-single star wore a skintight black jumpsuit, which dipped low in the back to show some skin.
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Kris Jenner is so wealthy, she forgot she owned a Beverly Hills condo
Kris Jenner gave “Kardashians” viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her Beverly Hills condo on Thursday — but didn’t give a tour as she had forgotten she even owned the property. “This is a cute little place if I must say so myself,” the matriarch, 66, told...
Candice Swanepoel Hangs Out with Kanye West at NYFW Party After Starring in His New Yeezy Campaign
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel spent some time together at New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul, 45, and the supermodel, 33, were seen together Tuesday at a NYFW event for West's new Yeezy Gap Shadz sunglasses. In footage obtained by TMZ, the two appeared to be in good spirits...
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Step Aside, Yeezy! Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson To Launch Fashion Line After Kanye West's Breakup Taunt
Making the jump from a comic to a style guru! Pete Davidson may have found a new passion project to focus on in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian. The former Saturday Night Live star wants to drop his own fashion line, insiders told RadarOnline.com, and it may give Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, a run for his money.
Kim Kardashian to Be Honored by Baby2Baby for “Substantial Financial Contributions” Over 10 Years
The national nonprofit will honor the mogul with a Giving Tree Award for her longtime support of children and families totaling more than $500,000 plus donations worth $5 million of in-kind items. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. Kim Kardashian...
