The Elizabethan era is over. Now what?

By Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

London and the rest of Great Britain returned to normal Wednesday, if a world without the almost ubiquitous Queen Elizabeth II can be described as normal.

But time marches on, with new history being written by the moment. I'm Marco della Cava , onetime London bureau reporter for USA TODAY, and taking in the sheer spectacle – of both mourning and celebration – that was the death and funeral of Britain's 96-year-old monarch was indeed a sight to behold.

As the dust settles on what was a once-in-many-generations event, the conversation turns to matters ranging from first lady Jill Biden's fascinator faux pas to the prospects for the monarchy under King Charles III .

If you missed some or all of the six-plus hours of televised pageantry , stories filed by our various London correspondents and royals experts can fill in the gaps.

These include our take on how well the Brits pull off important state events ; a zoomed-in look at all the royals in attendance (including photos of the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte , who couldn't help crying during the funeral); and even a historical look at Westminster Abbey , where Elizabeth was married, crowned and laid to rest.

Stay with USA TODAY as we look ahead and chronicle the evolution of perhaps the most fascinating chapter yet in the shifting history of the British monarchy.

– Marco

