Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Jets coach Robert Saleh puts foot down on Zach Wilson’s job status after Joe Flacco’s heroic Week 2
No matter how great Joe Flacco plays or last-minute heroics he provides, Zach Wilson will replace him as the New York Jets starting quarterback when healthy. Jets coach Robert Saleh made that abundantly clear Wednesday. “Zach’s the future of the organization and we all know that,” Saleh said. “As soon...
Jets Add Key Wide Receiver To Injury Report
There were a number of heroes in the New York Jets' epic comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. But one of them was a surprise addition to the injury report today. On Thursday, the Jets added wide receiver Corey Davis to the injury report after he was limited in practice. He is currently dealing with a knee injury.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields
Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos
Which quarterback-wide receivers pairings are the best in the NFL?. On Thursday, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings joined "The Carton Show" to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list. Let's dive in. 1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo...
Injury Roundup: La'el Collins Trending Upward, Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play Against Jets
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is expected to play on Sunday against the Jets, even though he missed the first two days of practice. Collins stretched with the team on Friday, but didn't take part in any individual drills. "We're just monitoring through the week and feel optimistic about Sunday,"...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons asks Von Miller for help with sack celebrations
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is first among all active players in career sacks with 117.5. At 33 years old and in his 12th season, Miller is almost certainly on the back-nine of his NFL career and now there's a rising star who's looking to him for help in how to best celebrate his own future sacks.
NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
Derrick Rose making 1 major physical change for next season
After yet another season that was lost due to injury, Derrick Rose may be ready to rise again. In a video that was posted by the New York Knicks to social media this week, the former MVP guard Rose revealed that he has made a big physical change heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
