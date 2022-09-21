ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
Phillymag.com

Where to Find a Pelvic Floor Specialist in and Around Philadelphia

The ultimate guide to who you can turn to when you need professional care down there. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s biweekly series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Health
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Major collegiate regatta moving to N.J. next year

The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the country’s largest collegiate regatta, will move to the Cooper River in Camden County from Philadelphia, organizers announced this week. Dredging work on the Schuylkill River prompted the regatta to move to Pennsauken for the May 12 and 13 races, according to Dad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Philly

Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite Store Expands Kosher Offering, Adds Fresh to Table Concept

The ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions, located at 2240 Marlton Pike W, in Cherry Hill, N.J., has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes an expanded Kosher Experience section, additional fresh prepared food departments as part of the new Fresh to Table section, and various services and products. Adhering to nationally...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant, officials say

A worker was found dead inside of a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in Cumberland County, officials said Wednesday. State troopers responded to a report of an unconscious man at the plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police, which patrols the town.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
