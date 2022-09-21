ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Bumper.com

Illegal Things You’re Doing While Driving Without Realizing It

man driving car from rear view on the highway(shutterstock/fanjianhua) Most driving offenses in the US are clearly defined. Every licensed driver knows you can be ticketed for exceeding the speed limit, for example. But there are other things you may be regularly doing on the road without even realizing that could get you into trouble. Here are some possible offenses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#Street Racing#Reckless Driving
The US Sun

Is it illegal to drive with both feet?

WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Motorious

Thieves Steal Mustangs From Flat Rock Assembly Yet Again

You know car theft is bad when thieves, some of them kids too young to legally drive, keep stealing cars from factories right after they’re assembled. What at first started off as a hilarious novelty has now become a serious trend and Flat Rock Assembly has become a prime target. In the latest crime spree, police say they’re looking for suspects who boosted between 12 and 15 Mustangs in yet another heist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Is It Safe to Tow an RV on the Interstate?

Towing an RV can be a challenge, even for experienced drivers. That’s because an RV’s massive size can make it difficult to maneuver, which can lead to safety hazards on the road. Such challenges lead some drivers to wonder whether it’s safe to tow an RV on the interstate, where high speeds can make it seem extra risky. If you’ve been wondering about such things, we’re here to break down the facts.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy